Sleep Cycle Included in Samsung Boost U.K.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Cycle, the world's most popular sleep tracking application is to be included in the Samsung Boost initiative and will join the likes of Google and YouTube and a raft of other partners oﬀering access to their services to eligible Samsung customers. Sleep Cycle will oﬀer six months’ free premium use of Sleep Cycle to flagship device1 users, including the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Series, featuring the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3. Powered by machine learning, Sleep Cycle helps users fall asleep more easily, understand personal sleep patterns, wake up feeling rested, and improve sleep patterns with tailored insights and statistics.

“Being included in Samsung Boost as one of the big go-to Android applications of the world is an amazing honour for Sleep Cycle," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO, Sleep Cycle. "We hope the inclusion will help raise awareness of the importance of good sleep for better health, as well as give more users the opportunity to try our premium oﬀering with the extended services included, such as guided sleep aid, snore tracking, and valuable sleep insights.”

Samsung Boost is a newly launched proposition that brings increased value through a host of exclusive premium services to new and existing customers of the flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Series including Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3. With Boost, Samsung has brought together a selection of premium partner experiences worth over £250, enabling customers to try out a collection of epic apps and services that can supercharge their Samsung experience, at no extra cost to them.

“At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we challenge ourselves to deliver to them the best services and technologies that enable the very best experience with us. It is from listening to our customers that Samsung Boost was born,” said Teg Dosanjh, Director of Connected Services and Technology, Samsung UK and Ireland.

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of daily active users and over two billion nights analysed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracker application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle’s mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleeping habits and improve their sleep. The mobile app helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world’s most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. Sleep Cycle (https://www.sleepcycle.com) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head oﬃce is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and the company has 37 employees.

1 Samsung Boost available on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3 and SamsungGalaxy TabS7 Series.