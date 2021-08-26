Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA Unveil New GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Signage 

GEHA President & CEO Art Nizza, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt. Photo credit: Jason Wickersheim.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--()--On Thursday, August 26, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs, alongside GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.) jointly unveiled the partnership for the 2021 season and beyond.

The unveiling ceremony featured a Q&A moderated by “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt, Head Coach Andy Reid, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and GEHA President & CEO Art Nizza.

For more information about GEHA: https://geha.com/.

Contacts

Cristi Allen (GEHA) / 816-679-4387
Lisa Ketteler (GEHA) / 816-305-5822

Contacts

Cristi Allen (GEHA) / 816-679-4387
Lisa Ketteler (GEHA) / 816-305-5822