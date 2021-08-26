NAIA Announces Partnership with Henry Schein

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Thursday that it has come to terms with Henry Schein Medical – the medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. – as its ‘Official Sports Medicine Partner’ through June 2022.

The one year agreement will provide NAIA members a discounted rate for sports medicine services on their campuses, giving institutions an affordable option of medical services for their student-athletes. Supplies can be selected from a variety of product categories offered by Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics & Schools business, including: infection control (PPE), hot and cold therapy treatment, physical therapy equipment, athletic tapes and bandages, rehydration, and nutrition.

“Adding a well-renowned partner in the sports medicine field is of vital importance to both the NAIA and its membership,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr of the new agreement. “We are thrilled to be working with Henry Schein Medical and think our members will see a great value in what they can provide on our campuses throughout the country.”

Additionally, Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics & Schools business will provide athletic training supplies for all NAIA Championships.

“At Henry Schein Medical, we understand the needs of sports medicine professionals and their role in delivering trusted care, treatment, and rehabilitation to athletes at all levels,” Jeff Klingler, Vice President & General Manager of Enterprise Health, Henry Schein Medical. “To support our customers’ needs, we offer a robust range of tools, solutions, and information to help athletic trainers, sports medicine professionals, and student-athletes perform their best.” Members will receive an offer code to activate special pricing in the coming weeks. For more information about Henry Schein Medical’s sports medicine and athletic trainer-related needs, click HERE.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS (NAIA) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. NAIA members provide more than 77,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports, earn $800 million in scholarships and compete in 27 national championships. naia.org | @NAIA

ABOUT HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help officebased dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.