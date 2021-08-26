MEDISCA Launches New Thyroid API - Now Available to Compounding Pharmacists After Years of Industry-Wide Disruptions to Supply

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDISCA has officially begun accepting orders for its long-awaited thyroid active pharmaceutical ingredient (thyroid API), creating a consistent supply for compounding pharmacists, prescribers and of course, their patients. For the past several years, the compounding community has struggled to find consistent supply of thyroid API. MEDISCA saw the extreme need and partnered with Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Company (Deebio), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical APIs and one of the few manufacturers who can extract thyroid hormones. To date, MEDISCA has commercialized thyroid API in the United States in both compounding and non-compounding industries.

“Our commitment was and always will be to the patients who rely on this medication to live healthy, normal lives. Through this partnership, we are creating not just a reliable supply, but also a product of the highest quality standards,” said Antonio Dos Santos, President and CEO of MEDISCA. “Given past events related to thyroid, we understand why many will take a wait-and-see approach to this new product. But our hope is that compounding pharmacists and prescribers, understanding the standards we hold for every product we sell, will be confident to make our newly sourced thyroid API their go-to solution for patients requiring personalized and consistent solutions for combination thyroid therapy.”

MEDISCA’s supply of thyroid API is a natural source of combination T4 and T3 hormones, meeting the needs of patients who do not respond well to traditional levothyroxine (L-T4) monotherapy. Both gluten- and lactose-free, this API is ideal for patients who are intolerant to these ingredients, which are prevalent throughout manufactured thyroid medications. Contrary to common practices, this API is extracted using an innovative technique that reduces the use of solvents that can, not only, pollute the environment but the product as well. This extraction process also allows for more consistent and smaller particle size relative to comparable products on the market, which is advantageous for achieving homogenous and uniform mixtures, as well as improved bioavailability.

In commitment to the highest quality standards, MEDISCA performs full monograph testing on each lot of thyroid API. Both the manufacturer and MEDISCA certificate of analysis are provided with each thyroid purchase reinforcing quality and transparency.

To learn more about this product and Medisca’s partnership with Deebio – click here.

About MEDISCA

MEDISCA is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. Committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine, MEDISCA offers high quality products, industry-leading support, and first-class education through its partner LP3 Network. Founded in 1989, the company has locations in Canada, the United States and Australia, optimizing its service to the international market. For more information about MEDISCA, please visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.