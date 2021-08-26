Photo of Inaugural Smithsonian "Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Post" Forum Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, August 26, 2021, the Smithsonian is hosting its first "Our Shared Future: Reckoning With Our Racial Past" forum in Los Angeles, kicking off a national initiative addressing race in America. The free virtual forum is focused on income and health care inequality and includes subjects ranging from early race science to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The event is being streamed and can be watched at www.oursharedfuture.si.edu, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

“We can’t solve the problems of race in America ourselves,” said Secretary Lonnie Bunch. “But we can give the public the tools to stimulate those conversations to help people understand race beyond Black and white.”