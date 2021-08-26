Allison Transmission and ElDorado National Partner to Bring Electric Hybrid Buses to San Francisco

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles and transit buses, is pleased to announce that the Allison H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system will be integrated into the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) Municipal Railway (Muni) buses in partnership with ElDorado National (ENC).

“ENC is excited to partner with SFMTA and Muni on these buses which will utilize the Allison Hybrid EP™ system which dramatically reduces both diesel fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as compared to a conventional diesel transit bus,” said Mike Ammann, Vice President of Sales, ElDorado National (California).

SFMTA has awarded a contract to ElDorado for 30 electric hybrid E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty 30-foot transit buses, which will feature the Allison H 40 EP. This system reduces fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus, facilitates quieter operation and reduces CO 2 emissions, helping to protect the environment. In addition, the H 40 EP Series is equipped with regenerative braking, a system that converts the vehicle’s kinetic energy to stored electric energy when decelerating or stopping. ElDorado expects to deliver the electric hybrid buses in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are proud to support SFMTA in its efforts to modernize its Muni fleet with ENC,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “Allison’s electric hybrid solutions for transit buses are proven to demonstrate bottom-line operating benefits for municipalities and fleets all over the world while delivering industry-leading performance, reliability and durability, for nearly two decades and over several million miles of operation.”

Allison has delivered more than 9,000 electric hybrid propulsion systems serving 230 cities in 43 states. These systems have accumulated over 2.9 billion miles, saving more than 340 million gallons of fuel, and preventing 3.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

To learn more about Allison’s portfolio of electric hybrid solutions, please visit https://www.allisontransmission.com/ev-solutions.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.