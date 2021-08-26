UrbanStems Brings the Sentiment of Acting in Kindness, Just Because, to Life With First-Ever Interactive Floral Field in NYC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, August 27 (National Just Because Day), UrbanStems will unveil a lavish and interactive Flower Field at The Standard, High Line to highlight the overall sentiment of acting in kindness, Just Because.

UrbanStems has embraced the sentiment of “Just Because” as a core brand pillar as it symbolizes the power of connection in our everyday lives. During the pandemic the brand saw the success of this message as Just Because gifting spiked to 200% and became the second most popular reason to send, beating out more traditional floral holidays like Valentine’s Day.

The Just Because Flower Field will be open to the public from 8:30AM to 8:30PM, offering an escape from the city landscape with overflowing floral backdrops, a pick-your-own field, and complementary floral-themed refreshments available throughout the day. Visitors can pick stems to take away and also partake in the overall sentiment of Just Because by sending their loved ones bouquets on-site. Donations to Project Happiness, a 501©s non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals to create authentic happiness through education, digital media and the arts, will be encouraged as well; knowing Instagrams will be abundant, UrbanStems will donate $1 to Project Happiness for every social post tagging @UrbanStems #JustBecauseDay.

The Just Because Flower Field hopes to bring a little joy to the resilient city of New York and motivate more acts of kindness in these uncertain times.