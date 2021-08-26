AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for INPEX Insurance, Ltd.

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of INPEX Insurance, Ltd. (IIL) (Bermuda).

The ratings reflect IIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that IIL will maintain underwriting results that outperform its peers, supported by steady revenue growth, a low cost structure and favourable claims experience for its core product line.

The balance sheet strength is well-supported by IIL’s risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is assessed at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Over the most recent fiscal year, IIL’s BCAR score continued to improve, driven by an increase in retained earnings and lower business net retention.

IIL’s underwriting results over the most recent five-year period have been consistently positive, and contributed to an average net combined ratio of under 40% and an average return on equity of 5%. In fiscal year 2020, the company’s net underwriting profit reported a slight decrease to USD 4.1 million from USD 4.4 million. Excluding the impact of reserve movement, the company’s net underwriting profit would have increased slightly from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020.

IIL is a single-parent captive of INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX), which is the largest oil and gas exploration and production company in Japan. In its role as a single-parent captive, IIL mainly underwrites energy operational risks, of which the coverage mainly consists of property damage, third-party liability and operator’s extra expenses for its parent company, its affiliates and joint-venture companies. There is some concentration in areas such as product offering, although this is offset by the geographical diversification of its insurance portfolio. In addition, as INPEX continues to expand its global footprint, AM Best expects the geographical diversity of IIL’s portfolio to improve.

Positive rating actions could occur if IIL continues to maintain its very strong balance sheet strength, while the positive trend of favourable underwriting results is proven sustainable. Negative rating actions could occur if there is a substantial increase in losses caused by a material shift in risk appetite. In addition, any significant deterioration in INPEX’s credit profile, including its operating profitability, financial leverage and interest coverage levels, could put downward pressure on IIL’s ratings.

