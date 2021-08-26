KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FHF Trust 2021-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by FHF Trust 2021-2 (“FHF 2021-2”), a subprime auto loan asset-backed securities transaction.

FHF 2021-2 will issue three classes of notes totaling $152.34 million. The transaction has initial hard credit enhancement levels ranging from 22.00% for the Class A notes to 3.50% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class C notes), a cash reserve account and excess spread.

This transaction is the third rated ABS securitization for First Help Financial, LLC (“FHF” or the “Company”). FHF is a subprime auto finance company with headquarters in Newton, Massachusetts. FHF was founded in 2006 and currently offers loans in 25 states. FHF is an indirect auto lender and purchases receivables from franchise and independent dealers. FHF serves consumers who are typically unable to obtain financing from traditional lending sources such as credit unions, banks, and captive auto finance companies. FHF is a privately held company majority owned by the Treacy family and minority owned by three members of the management team.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and FHF’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of FHF, which was conducted in March 2020, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

