BreezoMeter’s New Wildfire Tracker Offers the Most Complete View of Fire Movement Available

HAIFA, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BreezoMeter, the company that delivers street-level air quality data directly to consumers in 100+ countries, today announced the release of its new wildfire tracking technology. Effective immediately, consumers can get complete visibility into the perimeter of active fires and the quality of the air they’re breathing at Breezometer.com. Beginning in Q4, 2021, these real-time fire updates will be available via the free BreezoMeter app, which provides precision air quality information within 5 meters/16.5 ft of a user’s location (available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play).

BreezoMeter’s Live Wildfire Tracking data is additionally available to brands, governmental authorities and first responders via API, so they can integrate micro-local visualizations into connected experiences, smart devices and command and control systems.

Whether viewed directly through BreezoMeter, or via third party weather apps, car dashboards, or live GPS maps, users will be able see exactly where a specific fire is at any moment, its distance and direction from their location, and its effects on the air quality around it. As the fire’s movement changes, so does its perimeter. The visualization also lets users quickly view the total area consumed by the fire, its name, the wind’s speed and direction, the estimated time of containment, and the time of the last update.

The free service is part of the company’s commitment to protecting people’s health by equipping them with more than what the eyes can see about the air they breathe.

Wildfires Should Now Be Tracked Like Rain, Snow and Sunshine

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the United States has experienced, on average, 100 more large wildfires every year than the year before since 2015. Wildfires are also growing in size and moving with a speed and intensity previously unseen.

Fires’ effects on air quality are unprecedented, too: In July, the Northeastern United States reported the worst air quality it has seen in over 10 years in response to west coast wildfires more than 3,000 miles away.

All of this makes it critical for the general population to have the most accurate understanding of their exposure to active fires and their effects on air quality, wherever they are.

Real-Time Visibility Into Active Fires, Near and Far

Without real-time local visibility, fire protection services aren’t able to contain fires before they’re out of control and everyday citizens often rely on basic sensory cues, such as whether they can see or smell a fire, to determine their proximity and exposure to fire-induced pollutants. This approach is especially dangerous for residents with pre-existing conditions, such as heart and respiratory diseases, considering that smoke carries toxic PM 2.5 particles, which are invisible to the naked eye and small enough to get deep into the lungs.

BreezoMeter’s Wildfire Tracker, paired with its micro-local air quality, issues hourly-updated air quality reports to track moving wildfire smoke, including dedicated PM2.5 visualizations so users know what they’re breathing at any given moment.

“ As wildfires worsen, the public needs the same level of accuracy around fires that they’ve come to expect of rain, snow and other traditional weather forecasts,” said Ran Korber, CEO of BreezoMeter. “ Our new technology enables people to protect themselves by adjusting their daily lives without any fear or doubt that the information they’re getting is reliable. It additionally gives companies the tools they need to adapt their operations and offerings, and authorities the real-time information they need to act quicker and smarter.”

From Live Wildfire Data to Real-Time Health and Lifestyle Recommendations

BreezoMeter’s Wildfire Tracker complements its air pollution and pollen data, which is currently in use by companies in the healthcare, smart home, air purification, automotive, lifestyle and cosmetics industries.

Upcoming applications of BreezoMeter’s wildfire and air quality data include:

GPS and live maps will factor wildfires and air quality into clean and safe route recommendations.

Smart home devices will sense fires and signal evacuation warnings.

Weather apps will not just be about weather anymore. They are increasingly functioning as early warning tools for extreme environmental events, like tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes, as well as pollen, pollution and overall air quality.

They are increasingly functioning as early warning tools for extreme environmental events, like tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes, as well as pollen, pollution and overall air quality. Insurers will be able to better educate customers in fire-prone regions, and b etter assess risk before issuing coverage .

etter assess risk before issuing coverage Supply chain and logistics companies can adjust journeys in real time.

Telecommunications, electricity and utility companies can plan ahead for outages and other fire-related damage in the areas they serve.

In order to track fires and air quality, locally, worldwide, BreezoMeter uses more than 47,000 local government sensors, as well as polar-orbiting and geostationary satellites, and other meteorological data.

The launch of BreezoMeter’s Live Wildfire Tracker follows the recent close of the company’s Series C funding round and the expansion of its live air quality index on the Apple Weather App in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, India and Mexico.

About BreezoMeter

BreezoMeter improves the health and quality of life for millions of people worldwide, by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. The company transforms live environmental intelligence into actionable insights and delivers them to consumers through mobile apps, smart home IoT devices, cars and other connected experiences. Brands like Apple, L’Oreal and AstraZeneca rely on BreezoMeter to provide real-time air quality data to their customers, so they can make informed decisions about when to go outside, how to best protect themselves, which travel routes to take, and even where to live. BreezoMeter uses AI and machine learning to gather and understand data from multiple sources — including more than 47,000 sensors worldwide. The result is street-level air quality resolution (within 5 meters), and pollen, pollutants and fire data, in more than 100 countries