Probo Medical Announces Partnership with Mindray North America Ultrasound

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Probo Medical, a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair, and service today announced an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Mindray North America’s ultrasound solutions. Through this partnership, Probo will offer clinicians immediate and direct access to a broad range of Mindray’s innovative, category-leading ultrasound imaging products and associated accessories.

“This new distributorship allows our teams to offer our customers a suite of leading edge diagnostic imaging solutions,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. “Through this alignment with Mindray, we’re able to offer a wide range of quality, accessible products that meet a healthcare organization’s diagnostic imaging needs.”

Mindray’s comprehensive portfolio and groundbreaking technologies have advanced the way private offices are using ultrasound. By understanding the diverse needs of private practices and clinics, Mindray has pioneered solutions that range from entry-level black-and-white systems to sophisticated cart-based and touch-enabled systems with artificial intelligence or AI-enabled tools. These ultrasound systems deliver premium performance clinicians can rely on when caring for patients.

“I am thrilled that this new partnership with Probo Medical provides us with an incredible opportunity to expand on our vision of delivering better healthcare for all,” said Mindray North America President Wayne Quinn. “As we continue to collaborate with industry leaders and expand our footprint in the private office segment, we are proud of the chance we have to bring innovative, best in class, and accessible solutions to a broader range of clinicians.”

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Mahwah, NJ, Mindray is a top five global manufacturer and supplier of ultrasound systems and technologies in the USA; and their portfolio of products are used in healthcare facilities around the world. They offer a comprehensive suite of innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia and ultrasound solutions that empower clinicians to provide the highest quality of care.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a global diversified supplier of refurbished medical equipment. Probo offers refurbishment, sales, parts, service and repair on a broad range of medical imaging equipment, including Ultrasound, C-Arms, CT, MRI, PET/CT, X-Ray and more. For more information about Probo Medical, please visit https://www.probomedical.com.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.