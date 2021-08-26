ReadSpeaker to Power Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Tactical Fighter Training Module

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReadSpeaker, the most trusted, independent digital voice partner for global businesses, today announced it is has been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide text-to-speech (TTS) enabled voice technology for the F-35 Lightning II jet training module, which will provide classroom training to users across the globe.

The F-35 jet is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world, giving pilots a critical advantage in any flight situation. The F-35 serves as the backbone of allied airpower for the United States and allies. It plays a critical role in the success of joint domain operations by bringing unprecedented situational awareness, information sharing and connectivity to the pilots who fly them.

ReadSpeaker’s TTS technology was selected as the voice partner for the F-35 training module for a number of reasons. With more than 20 years of experience in the voice technology space, ReadSpeaker has previous experience working in classified environments, a critical need for Lockheed Martin. The company also provides worldwide support, which was key to ensuring that users across the globe were able to complete their trainings when and where it was convenient for them and could get the support they needed if they encountered an issue. Finally, ReadSpeaker was able to provide unprecedented levels of customization of both their voice technology and end user licensing agreements, both of which were critical to the success of the partnership.

“As a longstanding provider of educational text-to-speech technology, moving beyond the traditional classroom and into military classrooms was a natural progression for us,” said Matt Muldoon, President, North America, at ReadSpeaker. “Our combination of security and flexibility enabled us to meet the very specific needs of this partnership. We are honored to have been selected to work with Lockheed Martin.”

About ReadSpeaker:

ReadSpeaker is the most trusted, independent digital voice partner for global brands. With more than 20 years of industry experience, ReadSpeaker offers brands sophisticated text-to-speech solutions and expert hands-on assistance to create the most engaging bespoke voice interfaces. ReadSpeaker offers both SaaS and licensed solutions to support varying channels and devices, and consistently maintains brand trust through its commitment to data privacy. To date, the company – which provides more than 30 languages and 90 voices – has created more than 10,000 digital voice interfaces for brands around the world. For more information, visit https://www.readspeaker.com/ and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.