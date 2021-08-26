Wipro and DataRobot Partner to Deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions

BOSTON & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence.

The partnership will deliver Augmented Intelligence at scale to help customers become AI driven enterprises and accelerate their business impact. DataRobot’s Augmented Intelligence platform complements Wipro’s expertise in enterprise AI. This collaboration will help accelerate the execution of AI strategy and will ensure quicker “data to value” for businesses. The partnership will streamline the process of infusing AI-led intelligence into customer business decisions and positively impact their bottom line.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President - Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro is committed to helping clients in their journey to become intelligent enterprises and implement AI at scale. Our approach is to simplify AI deployment in enterprises using a democratized methodology and utilizing diverse skill sets to collaborate with our technology partners along with our Wipro Holmes AI platform. We are excited to work with DataRobot, a leader in this segment, to further enhance the value we create for our customers.”

This collaboration will strengthen Wipro’s partner ecosystem in the dynamic Enterprise AI segment and highlight its commitment to making AI accessible. Furthermore, DataRobot’s Augmented Intelligence platform will empower key stakeholders across organizations to conduct cutting edge data science at an enterprise level.

Gardner Johnson, Vice President, Worldwide Channels at DataRobot said, “As leaders in AI, Wipro and DataRobot are perfectly suited for collaboration. We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Wipro as we bring the power of AI to more organizations. We look forward to helping customers across every industry and geography achieve more value from their data.”

Tom Reuner, Senior Vice President, HFS Research said, “The partnership is all about accelerating the operationalization of AI across the enterprise. By helping clients to set up AI CoEs and to institutionalize MLOps methodologies, Wipro and DataRobot drive best practices and speed up automation. The joint effort on Data Science legacy modernization provides a clear differentiation in the market.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is a leader in Augmented Intelligence, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform helps maximize business value by delivering AI at scale and optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI.

DataRobot has offices across the globe and funding from some of the world’s best investing firms including Alliance Bernstein, Altimeter, B Capital Group, Cisco, Citi Ventures, ClearBridge, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, Glynn Capital, Intel Capital, Meritech, NEA, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, Sapphire Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tiger Global, T. Rowe Price, and World Innovation Lab. DataRobot was named to the Forbes 2020 and 2021 Cloud 100 list and the Forbes 2019, 2020, and 2021 Most Promising AI Companies lists, and was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platforms Vendor Assessment. For more information visit http://www.datarobot.com/, and join the conversation on the DataRobot Community, More Intelligent Tomorrow podcast, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are, by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.