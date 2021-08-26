Incident IQ Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incident IQ, the leading service management platform for K-12 school districts, today announced that it has received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies.

Incident IQ is currently used by over 650 school districts across 48 states, helping them to manage critical workflows across IT, facilities, and operations and devote more time and resources to students and learning. The Company doubled the number of customers using the Incident IQ platform in the last twelve months, adding over 350 school districts in that time.

The investment will be used to accelerate the development of the Incident IQ platform to serve other vital K-12 departments in addition to IT management and facilities. The funding will also be used to grow the Incident IQ team, enable investment in customer support and customer success initiatives, and fuel enhanced sales and marketing programs.

“We started Incident IQ with a clear mission to support teaching and learning by building a platform to transform district operations to improve efficiencies in K-12 Information Technology, Facilities, and beyond,” said Travis Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. “This partnership with JMI allows us to advance our mission to provide district teams with the absolute best tools to facilitate the critical operations that keep classrooms going.”

"The partnership with JMI is going to allow us to fully realize what Incident IQ can mean to K-12 district operations," said R.T. Collins, COO of Incident IQ. "We are proud of the benefits the platform has delivered to IT and facilities teams to date, and we will continue to build on that success, but we are also excited to deliver similarly transformational workflow tools to the other functional departments that support teaching and learning."

In conjunction with the investment, Larry Contrella, General Partner at JMI, has joined Incident IQ's Board of Directors. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Incident IQ team in their next phase of growth,” said Contrella. “We see tremendous potential for Incident IQ to further transform K-12 district operations through the Company’s market-leading platform.”

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services. Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 155 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 105 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders.