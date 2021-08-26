SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Zero Trust Integrations from Cloudflare and Zscaler

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that new integrations with Cloudflare and Zscaler are now available through the SentinelOne Singularity marketplace. The expanding ecosystem powered by SentinelOne Singularity XDR offers a variety of joint solutions providing unified visibility across the entire enterprise and cloud attack surface with protection, automation, and enforcement at every control point.

“By feeding SentinelOne’s endpoint and cloud data into a wide variety of security tools, each with capabilities of their own, the Singularity XDR platform streamlines cybersecurity compliance,” said Ruby Sharma, Head of SentinelOne Technology Partner Ecosystem. “Our autonomous protection, detection, and response provides critical data and automation for zero trust architectures and additional cybersecurity use cases. We’re committed to innovating with ecosystem partners to benefit our mutual customers.”

“SentinelOne, Cloudflare, and Zscaler are three of our preferred technology partners,” added John McLeod, CISO, NOV. “As a Fortune 500 organization, these partners facilitate our zero trust journey to ensure our devices and connections are secure across a highly mobile and dynamic global organization.”

Cloudflare and Zscaler enhance the Singularity ecosystem’s zero trust capabilities:

Cloudflare’s edge capabilities combined with SentinelOne’s AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response enables customers to make informed conditional access decisions and easily enforce zero trust policies. Joint customers can use Singularity XDR in their network access policies to ensure only secure and trusted devices gain access.

Zscaler combines with Singularity XDR to simplify security for hybrid work with device posture driven conditional access built around zero trust principles. Zscaler automatically verifies devices are protected by SentinelOne before granting access to a sensitive corporate resource, strengthening end-to-end security for organizations.

“In a world where hybrid work is becoming more common, removing the silos of security solutions is key for implementing zero-trust from endpoint to apps,” says Amit Raikar, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Business Development at Zscaler. “Our integration with SentinelOne not only empowers work from anywhere with zero trust enforcement but also demonstrates that stronger security does not need to be at the cost of user experience.”

“The traditional network perimeter does not exist anymore,” said Alex Dyner, Senior Vice President, Special Projects at Cloudflare. “The only way to secure today’s work-from-anywhere economy is to secure each employee, protecting their individual devices, networks, and access to business-critical applications. We are excited to partner with SentinelOne to ensure that only healthy and managed devices get access to the most business-critical applications protected by Cloudflare.”

To achieve zero trust, every edge of the network must be secured. SentinelOne’s zero trust integrations dynamically validate device health and security posture prior to connecting to corporate networks and sensitive data.

The SentinelOne Singularity ecosystem is expanding rapidly with joint solutions also available for sandboxing, threat intelligence, SIEM, CASB, and workflow automation. Integrations are available with no-code automation, providing collaborative defense-in-depth, streamlined operations and workflows, and unified cross-system response capabilities.

For more information about the Singularity ecosystem, please visit: www.sentinelone.com/partners/singularity-marketplace

