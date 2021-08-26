ELLE and Disney join forces to present ‘Modern Heroines’ as part of global “Ultimate Princess Celebration."

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Disney’s “Ultimate Princess Celebration,” ELLE and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are honoring 14 real-life heroes and heroines who embody the courage and kindness of the beloved Disney Princess characters, who continue to inspire people worldwide, regardless of age.

ELLE will feature the first four Modern Heroines in the September 2021 issue, which drops during Disney’s inaugural World Princess Week, aimed at celebrating courage and kindness around the globe. Additional profiles will launch monthly through April 2022. From Cinderella’s generosity and Belle’s ingenuity to Mulan’s selflessness and Moana’s adventurous spirit, Disney and ELLE are honoring strong modern heroines who exemplify these characters through both personal and professional achievements.

Eva Longoria, Misty Copeland, Amanda Nguyen, and Padma Lakshmi share their proudest achievements, philanthropic initiatives, and how they incorporate lessons from Jasmine, Belle, Mulan, and Tiana into their daily lives. The issue hits newsstands on August 31 and the feature can be seen online here.

“Though each Disney Princess is unique with their own story of trials and triumphs, they all embody the characteristics of courage and kindness and continue to inspire fans of all ages worldwide,” said Melissa Lasdon, vice president, Disney Princess franchise development, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “We are honored to be teaming up with ELLE to bring their stories to life by showcasing modern-day heroines who embody these same characteristics and pave the way for future generations of dreamers and achievers.”

“ELLE has always been a champion of diverse voices and stories, and we are honored to partner with Disney on their ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ to showcase real-life heroes and heroines who are inspirational in their own right, and reflect the values and spirit of these Disney Princess characters that are recognized around the globe,” said Nina Garcia, ELLE editor in chief.

Please see below for select quotes from the modern heroines and original imagery accompanying the story can be downloaded here. All coverage must credit the September 2021 issue of ELLE and link back to ELLE.com.

Eva Longoria (Jasmine): The Generous Multihyphenate

“Careerwise, directing, producing, and acting, that’s what I do, but who I am is more important,” she says. “Affordable housing and health care, access to quality education—those things are a little more important than who’s watching my TV show.” But in terms of feeling seen onscreen, Longoria says the film Aladdin was a revelation. “I loved Jasmine,” she says of the spirited character, who also happened to be Disney’s first princess of color. “She had dark hair and dark skin. I was like, ‘She looks like me!’”

Misty Copeland (Belle): The Graceful Dancer

Copeland, who became part of the Disney family when she starred in the 2018 film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, says that Disney films were her first introduction to dance as a child. In conversation (and while performing), the creative powerhouse embodies the grace and warmth of Frozen’s Elsa, but growing up, Copeland felt a strong connection to Belle of Beauty and the Beast. “I loved the way she would move throughout the town, with such poise and grace, even though she wasn’t this wealthy, elite princess,” she says. “I also loved The Little Mermaid. Ariel and Belle were my two favorites—I was obsessed with them.”

Amanda Nguyen (Mulan): The Brave Justice-Seeker

After being raped in college, Nguyen started the organization Rise, which put together the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, designed to make the reporting process more streamlined. It’s been passed federally and in 30 states, as well as Washington, DC. Nguyen, who grew up loving Mulan, appreciates how Disney princesses and queens show that bravery doesn’t have to stick to only a masculine presentation, “that you can be brave while being vulnerable, that courage doesn’t mean lack of fear,” she says. “I think Disney princesses and queens are such feminists.” Even with all she has achieved, Nguyen, who interned for NASA, still has one big goal: space. She’s long been vocal about her dream of becoming an astronaut and hints that it just might come true. “I’ll just say that I’m very excited for my future, and I still very much want to be an astronaut.”

Padma Lakshmi (Tiana): The Tenacious Foodie

When Padma Lakshmi’s daughter, Krishna, was very young, the Top Chef and Taste the Nation host told her stories of food bringing families and cultures together. A version of those stories has evolved into Tomatoes for Neela, Lakshmi’s debut children’s book, out August 31 via Viking Books for Young Readers. Another story involving family and food that Lakshmi and her daughter bond over is Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. “We love Tiana because she’s very steadfast and doesn’t expect an easy way out,” Lakshmi says. “A lot of success in life comes from talent, but more sustained success comes from diligence and working hard and understanding that there’s no one set, fixed goal you’ll arrive at where you’ve ‘made it.’ I think that is truly a fairy tale.”

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.