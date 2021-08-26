Aternity and Intel Streamline Remote DEM with EMA Integration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aternity®, the enterprise-class Digital Experience Management (DEM) Company™, today announced an integration with Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel ® EMA) that will enable customers to provide cutting-edge DEM and IT support for Intel vPro® platform-based devices, whether in-office or working remotely. The combination of Aternity and Intel EMA gives customers unmatched visibility and control over their employees’ digital experience through the proactive identification of performance issues and remote remediation, even when devices are powered off or have an unresponsive operating system.

As described in Aternity’s most recent edition of the Global Remote Work Productivity Tracker, enterprises are rapidly adopting devices running the latest generation operating systems. Over the past five months alone, the percentage of employees running the latest generation devices has increased over 300% with approximately 15% of all devices now running the latest generation operating systems. These latest generation systems provide enterprises with improved performance along with enhanced remote monitoring and management capabilities, such as those provided by Intel EMA.

Together, Aternity and Intel are providing customers with key capabilities to remotely service employees:

Proactive identification and resolution of employee experience issues : Leveraging AIOps and event correlation, customers can proactively identify issues and resolve them directly from within Aternity DEM.

: Leveraging AIOps and event correlation, customers can proactively identify issues and resolve them directly from within Aternity DEM. Device performance improvements without interruption: With Aternity’s deep insight into the employee experience, IT teams can leverage Intel® EMA to remotely resolve issues without impacting the employee experience.

With Aternity’s deep insight into the employee experience, IT teams can leverage Intel® EMA to remotely resolve issues without impacting the employee experience. Seamless device updates: Aternity DEM enables IT teams to pinpoint the best time to update a device, and Intel EMA gives them the ability to power on the system and update the device remotely.

Aternity DEM enables IT teams to pinpoint the best time to update a device, and Intel EMA gives them the ability to power on the system and update the device remotely. Remote discovery and management of unresponsive systems: IT teams now can launch Intel EMA directly from the Aternity dashboard to investigate and remediate OS-level failures without the need for in-person support.

“Intel’s collaboration with Aternity gives customers the ability to remotely manage their Intel devices and helps ensure they are optimized for remote employees,” said P.J. Malloy, CTO, Aternity. “Together Intel and Aternity are helping enterprises enable a truly productive and satisfied hybrid workforce.”

“The collaboration between Aternity and Intel is a huge win for our customers as they adjust to a hybrid workforce,” said John Bonini, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Desktop, Workstation & Gaming, Intel. “With the in-depth understanding of real employee experience provided by Aternity and the device-level telemetry and remote remediation provided by Intel, our customers will be able to provide cutting-edge DEM and IT support to all employees.”

To learn more about how the integration of Intel EMA into Aternity DEM will help customers remotely diagnose and remediate issues watch the “Intel Endpoint Management Assistant and Aternity Integration” overview video. The integration of Intel EMA and Aternity DEM will be available to customers as a beta in September 2021.

About Aternity

Aternity, the leader in Digital Experience Management, transforms the employee experience in the digital workplace, with enterprise-scale analytics for every application, all transactions, any device, and all users. The Company’s AI-powered visibility and self-healing control help IT optimize business application performance to improve employee productivity and customer satisfaction, mitigate the risk of IT transformation, and drive down the cost of IT operations. Aternity is a Thoma Bravo backed company, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices globally. Learn more at Aternity.com.

Aternity and any Aternity product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Aternity, LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.