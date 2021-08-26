New Membership Agreement Between Vizient and the Children’s Hospital Association Expands Services to Include Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced a new membership agreement with the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) that expands the scope of services and solutions for their participating hospitals. Since 2012, Vizient has provided CHA group purchasing services for supplies and medications, and now pediatric hospitals will be able to use several supply chain analytic tools that can help them achieve their cost savings goals while continuing to deliver the highest quality care to their patients.

CHA is the national voice of more than 220 children’s hospitals, advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost and delivery of care.

“Vizient has been focused on serving the specialized medical and pharmaceutical supply needs of pediatric health care providers for many years. We have a dedicated team that focuses on sourcing pediatric specific products and custom contracting that aligns with their unique purchasing patterns to help ensure best pricing for these providers,” said Vizient CEO Byron Jobe. “We are committed to pediatric program development and couldn’t be more pleased that the Children’s Hospital Association chose Vizient to continue their journey to achieve greater efficiency and cost performance.”

To date, Vizient has delivered more than $245 million in implementable savings to hospitals that participate in the program. In 2020 alone, CHA’s participating hospitals purchased nearly $3 billion through Vizient’s contracts.

“It’s a privilege to fulfill the supply chain needs of our children’s hospitals,” said Mark Wietecha, CEO of CHA. “As health care continues to evolve, so do the needs of our pediatric providers. We are glad to have Vizient as a partner to help improve pediatric data quality and support our hospitals in providing the best possible care for kids.”

Through the new agreement participating hospitals from CHA will be able to benefit from the Vizient Savings Actualyzer™ — Supplies, which provides access to the industry’s largest repository of market data for health care supplies, customized analytics and benchmarking opportunities. CHA will also begin integrating other analytics solutions into their cost management strategies including aptitude®, for a simplified contracting approach that drives alignment, reduces costs and improves value, and DataLYNX™ for item master data and enhanced visibility into supply spend.

The expanded agreement also includes member support and increased advisory expertise in pediatric pharmacy. In partnership with CHA, Vizient will develop a committed program specific to their membership to drive increased value and reduce complexity.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Children’s Hospital Association

The Children’s Hospital Association is the national voice of more than 200 children’s hospitals, advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost and delivery of care. Follow us on Facebook @childrenshospitals and Twitter @hospitals4kids.