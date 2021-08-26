CoreLogic to Deliver Automation Efficiencies Through Deep Integrations into the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into an enterprise agreement with ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, to support the company’s commitment to delivering a true digital mortgage offering for mortgage lenders and their borrowers. To drive this shared vision of improving the mortgage manufacturing process, CoreLogic will leverage Encompass Partner Connect™ across ten fundamental CoreLogic solutions to update critical data-driven processes and make these solutions available to thousands of mutual clients on the ICE Mortgage Technology™ Platform.

Through the collaboration, ICE will be providing its customers the ability to automate the ordering of CoreLogic services, natively through the workflow automation within Encompass. In addition, ICE will be exposing APIs for these services, so lenders can deploy service ordering throughout any of the ICE solutions, including through Consumer Connect, TPO Connect and other systems. These automation capabilities will extend to valuations, credit reports, borrower verification solutions, income analysis, flood solutions, fraud and risk mitigation, automated valuation models, and title services—on the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform, enabling a fully streamlined and automated workflow.

“The customer-first relationship between CoreLogic and ICE Mortgage Technology continues to grow,” said Mike Mitchell, executive, business development, CoreLogic. “Modernizing the integration of our core solutions on the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform via Encompass Partner Connect will allow shared clients to benefit from new features such as automated service ordering, data-driven processing and a more optimized user experience. This relationship is incredibly beneficial to both CoreLogic and ICE Mortgage Technology’s customers by helping mortgage lenders and their borrowers to access the next generation of service ordering and fulfillment.”

“Our focus is on automating the entire workflow, both to provide a better experience for the consumer, but also for our clients, as we help them lower their overall cost of originating or acquiring a loan, and this is a shared priority with CoreLogic,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business and Client Development, ICE Mortgage Technology. “By automating the ordering of the wide array of solutions that CoreLogic has on our platform, we will make it easier for our customers to originate or acquire more loans, at lower costs, and in a fraction of the time.”

