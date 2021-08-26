XTec Partners to Expand Federal ICAM Enablement

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTec Incorporated, a leader in identity, credential and access management (ICAM) technology, today announced that they have partnered with Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, to issue PIV-compatible YubiKey 5 FIPS Series authentication tokens to Federal organizations.

Kevin Kozlowski, XTec Executive Vice President, said, “As one of the leading credential and identity management and smart card providers in the Federal government, we recognize the use cases that require alternative tokens and our partnership with Yubico gives us the ability to meet that demand while maintaining security.” XTec provides smart cards to several Federal agencies, delivering over thirty-five million in the past ten years.

The recent U.S. Executive Order on improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity mandated that within 180 days, federal government agencies adopt multifactor authentication and encryption for data at rest and in transit. This partnership with Yubico furthers the AuthentX services by expanding the delivery of certificates to YubiKey 5 FIPS Series hardware tokens to help meet this mandate, and satisfy NIST SP 800-157 guidance on Derived PIV credential issuance.

XTec and Yubico started a pilot and will deploy YubiKey 5 FIPS Series hardware security keys at an Executive Cabinet level Department to complement the existing HSPD-12 PIV credentials.

About XTec

XTec offers enterprise solutions for identity, credential and access management programs on a wide scale for various industries. XTec supplies similar security solutions for over 85 federal agencies, banking and financial institutions, state and local governments as well as healthcare providers and is a leader in secure, interoperable authentication and verification systems. XTec develops, produces and licenses enterprise-level security solutions for credentialing, access control, information systems and electronic commerce for a wide range of government and commercial uses. XTec's focus is providing a secure foundation from which customers can build secure enterprise level Web-based applications and cryptographic systems. XTec is a leading solutions provider for smart card-based identity and access management and is recognized as a leader in both government and commercial circles for its expertise and products for credentialing, identity, secure payment and access control.

About Yubico

Yubico sets new global standards for simple and secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, and internet accounts. The company’s core invention, the YubiKey, delivers strong hardware protection, with a simple touch, across any number of IT systems and online services. The YubiHSM, Yubico’s ultra-portable hardware security module, protects sensitive data stored in servers. Yubico is a leading contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor open authentication standards, and the company’s technology is deployed and loved by 9 of the top 10 internet brands and by millions of users in 160 countries. Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held, with offices in Sweden, UK, Germany, USA, Australia, and Singapore. For more information: www.yubico.com.