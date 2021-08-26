Sensibill and FreeAgent Partner to Offer Digital Receipt and Expense Management Solutions to Small Businesses

TORONTO & EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensibill, the only customer data platform that enriches SKU-level data specifically for the financial services industry, and FreeAgent, provider of cloud accounting software for small businesses and accountants, announced their partnership today, supporting more than 110,000 business customers to better manage their business expenses. The two award-winning companies will help small businesses and accountants automate and organize their finances, accounting, and taxes.

FreeAgent recognized their business customers needed a simple, user-friendly alternative to manual-based administrative activities, such as receipt management. These businesses wanted more automation, allowing them to spend more time running their businesses instead of managing the back-end operations. This partnership removes two common pain points: 1) reconciling receipts with statements continues to be time-consuming for businesses; and 2) manually organizing and filing receipts requires too much effort.

Understanding the problems small businesses face in day-to-day expense management and receipt tracking, the two companies partnered to offer a more comprehensive solution. Leveraging Sensibill’s technology within the FreeAgent solution in a new feature called Auto Extract, small businesses can capture, organize, and categorize their receipts, attaching them to corresponding bank transactions. This ultimately makes receipts significantly easier to find and reference. By extracting data from receipts, Sensibill and FreeAgent are reducing errors from manual entries, providing greater visibility and accuracy behind purchases while helping alleviate the stress of tax season.

Roan Lavery, CEO and Co-founder of FreeAgent, said, “Automation is at the center of our business, which is why partnering with Sensibill was a natural choice. Through this partnership - which powers our new Auto Extract feature - we aim to increase customer satisfaction and engagement, while making the lives of our small business customers and accountant partners much easier. It’s great to be working alongside Sensibill to help businesses get back to pursuing their passions - without all of the administrative hassles.”

Danny Piangerelli, Chief Technology Officer of Sensibill, added, “By joining forces with FreeAgent, we’re eliminating the time and money businesses have traditionally spent manually entering data into clunky and cumbersome spreadsheets and systems. Instead, we’re delivering item-level details that enable faster, better expense management. Our combined technologies make it possible for these businesses and accountants to take care of their business, anywhere and anytime. Together, we are arming small businesses with the right tools to run their businesses with more efficiency, speed, and accuracy – something that has never been more important than in the current climate.”

About FreeAgent

FreeAgent provides award-winning cloud accounting software specifically designed to meet the needs of small businesses, contractors, freelancers and their accountants. More than 110,000 UK businesses use FreeAgent to manage their business finances.

FreeAgent empowers business owners to look after much of the day-to-day bookkeeping admin, which means accountants can spend more time delivering valuable services such as providing tax or business advice.

FreeAgent has won numerous high-profile industry awards, including accolades at the AccountingWEB Software Excellence Awards, British Accountancy Awards, ICB Luca Awards and Computing Technology Product Awards.

In 2018, FreeAgent was acquired by the NatWest Group where it is run as an operationally independent entity.

About Sensibill

Sensibill is the only customer data platform that enriches SKU-level data specifically for the financial services industry. The AI-powered platform combines ethically sourced first party data with real-time, actionable insights, helping financial institutions drive personalization at scale while creating compelling digital experiences for their customers. More than 60 million users across over 150 financial institutions in North America and the U.K. leverage Sensibill’s platform today. Visit www.getsensibill.com for more, and check out our monthly Barcode Report for consumable and actionable insights based on consumer spending trends.