Vizient Launches a High Reliability Organization Solution for Sustained Delivery of Safe Health Care

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced a strategic agreement with Safe & Reliable Healthcare to offer an integrated solution designed to partner with Vizient members on their journey to become high reliability organizations. Vizient’s High Reliability Organization solution includes expertise grounded in high-reliability principles, management systems, technology, and analytics. The partnership elevates the analytical capabilities of both companies with the integration of Vizient’s robust clinical data with Safe & Reliable’s culture of safety and employee engagement data. This integration provides new insights into how culture and engagement impacts outcomes.

Organizations that experience success in avoiding harm within an environment of high complexity and risk are known as high reliability organizations. These organizations effectively transform cultures, implement systems and empower their workforce so events that could result in patient harm such as a fall or a wrong site surgery are always anticipated as possibilities. As the workforce becomes more mindful of risks and systems become more reliable, clinical outcomes improve and incidents of harm are reduced as well as the experience of patients and families improves. Gaining reliability in outcomes and managing risks also increases an organization’s ability to effectively perform in value-based payment models.

“This solution will benefit health care organizations at any point on the high reliability journey, from those just beginning to those who want to accelerate their progress,” said Gena Futral, executive principal, Vizient. “We will partner with organizations to develop the leaders, systems, technology, and analytics required to transform cultures so health care organizations cannot only achieve but sustain performance excellence.”

Through the Vizient and Safe & Reliable collaboration, the High Reliability Organization solution will:

Develop leaders who are confident and competent to lead based on high-reliability principles and who prioritize cultures of safety

Implement management systems with the supporting technology to create learning cultures that promote continuous improvement and sustainability

Develop new analytical insights by integrating culture and engagement data with quality and safety data to identify new improvement and sustainability drivers

Provide robust data visualization and communication boards to support real-time decision-making and resource allocations

Empower and engage the entire workforce to be problem-solvers but more importantly, increase engagement and job satisfaction

“For many health care organizations, transforming to high reliability organizations has been a priority and then COVID-19 elevated the imperative by illuminating the fragility of the workforce and systems,” Futral said.

“This solution is critical for any health care organization that strives to strengthen their resilience and reliability so the daily challenges of operating in such complex environments are managed and they are better prepared for the next crisis,” said Allan Frankel, CEO, Safe &Reliable Healthcare.

