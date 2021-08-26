LBMC Employment Partners Adds Cigna National Plan to PEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LBMC Employment Partners, a leading professional employer organization based in Nashville, TN, is pleased to announce the addition of the Cigna national plan to its PEO. The Cigna addition expands LBMC Employment Partners’ Professional Employer Organization (PEO) to provide a full suite of benefit offerings to businesses headquartered outside the state of Tennessee and complements the company’s established BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee plan offered to employers based in Tennessee. The key strategic expansion allows LBMC Employment Partners, a Certified PEO and member of NAPEO, to offer competitive health insurance to companies headquartered across the U.S.

“The addition of the Cigna national plan to our suite of service offerings has been one of our key strategic initiatives for LBMC Employment Partners and our clients,” said Sharon Powlus, President/CEO, LBMC Employment Partners. “For several years, we have worked to secure a national health plan to complement our current BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee plan. We are excited to announce we finalized that plan through Cigna and are now able to sell our PEO service anywhere in the U.S.”

Through the Cigna national plan, LBMC Employment Partners will provide four medical offerings on Cigna’s largest network, along with dental and vision plans. “Our expanded national PEO will bring enhanced peace of mind to employers and employees alike. Employers can offer more competitive benefits packages, which in turn allows them to retain talent and stand out to potential recruits, and employees will have the advantage of a large network regardless of where they are located. With the hybrid workforce here to stay, offering a national plan will add even more value to the services we provide our clients,” said Powlus.

About LBMC Employment Partners

LBMC Employment Partners, LLC, a member of the LBMC Family of Companies, is a world-class professional services firm. LBMC Employment Partners provides a comprehensive suite of human resource-related services to businesses, including Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services, HR Outsourcing (HRO), Payroll, Payroll Tax Outsourcing, Human Resource Consulting, Employee Benefits, and ACA Compliance Consulting. LBMC Employment Partners is also the only Tennessee-based PEO to receive the Certified Professional Employment Organization (CPEO) designation in the first round of IRS certifications. For more information visit www.lbmcep.com.

About LBMC

LBMC is a Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a top 50 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. The LBMC Family of Companies has more than 700 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, TN, and Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC has expanded its focus to meet a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its diverse client base. Today, we've become industry leaders in financial, human resources, technology, information security, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.