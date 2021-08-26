Invest Green Democratizes Cleantech Venture Capital

CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invest Green, Inc. (IGI) has launched with a mission of providing all investors access to institutional quality Cleantech opportunities managed by a team that includes some of the most experienced and respected pioneers of the ESG movement.

Utilizing proprietary research which has twice been ranked #1 in the World, IGI is creating a public company with a portfolio of potentially disruptive technologies.

“IGI’s team has been involved in this sector since the very beginning of ESG investing. The timing is ideal for a new investment vehicle which allows retail investors to participate in early stage Cleantech opportunities which would normally only be available to institutional investors and the very wealthy," said IGI Executive Chairman Dr. Matthew Kiernan, who previously founded Innovest Advisors and Inflection Point Capital Management.

Management includes some of the most prolific and successful figures in ESG investing including Donald MacDonald, the first Chairman of the Principles for Responsible Investment, whose signatories have over $80 Trillion in AUM, Dr. Vicky Sharpe, founding CEO of SDTC and architect of one of the largest Cleantech private equity portfolios in the World, and Eric Xin Luo, former CEO of Suntech, the World’s largest solar panel manufacturer.

The company has opened a Reg D offering and plans to go public in 2022.

“Investors in our current financing will have a unique opportunity to achieve outsized returns with near term liquidity. We welcome inquiries from the investment community as we work towards becoming a public company,” said IGI CEO Andrew McLean.