Black Women and Girl Athletes Take Center Stage on New Diverse Platform Launched by ONYX Media

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONYX Media, LLC announced today the official launch of EMPOWER ONYX, a diverse multi-channel platform celebrating the stories and transformative power of sports for Black women and girls. The minority women owned media company aims to inspire young black women through in-depth profiles, articles, podcasts and documentaries showcasing leaders in sports who champion social justice, equality and self-empowerment.

“Our goal is to foster an environment allowing Black women and girls to share information, inspirational stories and intimate conversations about their successes, journeys as well as their struggles,” said Michelle Blake-Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Media. “We hope to create a dynamic conversation that will encourage the next generation of Black women and girls.”

Each week, ONYX Media will create and distribute content on empoweronyx.com and social channels as well as distribute content to mission-aligned organizations. Content will focus on and feature stories of Black women who are pioneers, innovators and creators striving for greatness and breaking barriers.

“EMPOWER ONYX is an inspiring, motivating, creative community which supports Black and Brown women, offering us a platform to shine,” said Katrina Adams, former President and CEO of the USTA.

By partnering with Sports Illustrated (SI), the influential leader in sports coverage recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide, these authentic stories about Black women making difference in sports, school and the boardroom will reach new audiences across digital and social channels. "Inspiring stories have been at the core of what Sports Illustrated has excelled at since its inception. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the ONYX team to celebrate and showcase the stories of influential and up-and-coming Black women making a difference across the sports landscape," said Ryan Hunt, Co-Editor-In-Chief of Sports Illustrated.

Cadillac has signed on as an official launch partner with ONYX Media to highlight the importance of sports and athletics in the life of Black girls and women. “At Cadillac, we champion big dreams and bold ambitions – through the support of platforms like EMPOWER ONYX, we are taking an important step in advancing equity and representation. We are excited to drive these authentic stories about incredible black women and girls through ONYX Media,” said Melissa Grady, CMO Cadillac.

Together with Sports Illustrated, ONYX Media will produce two programs celebrating Black female athletes who have blazed trails and are setting the path for the next generation. One of the programs, presented by Cadillac, “The 100 Influential Black Women in Sports” will highlight the journey taken by female athletes, coaches and executives who share how sports played an integral role in their successes. The other program called “Introducing…” will feature stories about women and girls that are emerging leaders both on and off the field, putting the spotlight on the next generation of female role models. Content from both programs will appear across all ONYX Media platforms, SI.com and be distributed via the Maven Network and additional media, league and marketing partners.

ONYX Media is a spin-off of GoodSport Media, Inc. a purpose driven content company focused on raising the visibility of women and girls in sports.

