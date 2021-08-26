Curio Wellness Secures Industry-leading Franchisor License, Accepting Franchise and Investment Fund Applications in States Nationwide

TOWSON, M.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Curio Wellness announced the application process opening for franchisee and investment fund applications in more than ten states nationwide, including MD, VA, PA, OH, MO, NJ, FL, MA, MI, and IL.

Coincident with the launch of the franchise offering, Curio Wellness will rebrand their retail business and future franchises under the new entity Far & Dotter (Swedish for Father and Daughter), a nod to Curio Wellness’s founding father and daughter team, Michael and Wendy Bronfein.

The new Far & Dotter brand pulls from the Scandinavian egalitarian and cooperative culture, with their commitment to community, self-care, and an integrative approach to wellness. The stores will continue Curio’s commitment to wellness and generational advancement, serving as holistic pharmacies and wellness hubs devoted to empowering local entrepreneurs and providing products and services that enhance patients’ quality of life.

“We are tremendously excited to expand the recognition of Curio’s award-winning retail wellness center concept, helping entrepreneurs become a franchisee, while ensuring their success through our best-in-class business operations and proven patient-focused model,” said Wendy Bronfein, Co-Founder, Chief Brand Officer, and Director of Public Policy at Curio Wellness. “At Far & Dotter, we continue the Curio Wellness commitment to a patient first, medically driven approach, helping people decipher and demystify a changing cannabis landscape – honoring the wisdom and personal care we remember from family doctors and neighborhood pharmacists.”

While anyone from a qualified state is eligible to apply to be a franchisee - women, minorities, and disabled veterans may also apply for start-up capital through the Curio Wellness Investment Fund to secure funds needed to open their own franchise location. Announced last November, the Fund aims to strengthen diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry and is designed to support up to fifty applicants, providing them up to ninety-three percent of the capital needed to open a franchise. Diverse entrepreneurs will repay the startup loans with their portion of the dispensary earnings, resulting in 100% ownership as a franchisee over time.

“After more than two years of effort to design an effective method of providing capital to diverse entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, it is a personal honor to officially begin the application process and to truly expand diversity and enable economic empowerment in the industry,” said Jerel Registre, Managing Director of the Fund. “The Fund is a true testament to Curio’s goal to address systemic barriers and create generational wealth among aspiring women, BIPOC, and disabled veteran entrepreneurs.”

Beginning today, entrepreneurs can apply online to be a franchisee at fardotter.com. Entrepreneurs also interested in applying for capital through the Curio Wellness Investment Fund will apply at the same link.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis- based medicine. In 2018, Curio’s flower and topical balm were named Best Flower and Topical in Maryland by Leafly. For more information visit curiowellness.com.

About Far & Dotter

Far & Dotter is a trusted expert and ally in the quest for innovative holistic healthcare and a personalized, unintimidating approach to cannabis education. We support consumers and franchisees through a contemporary, curated dispensary experience that emphasizes cannabis quality and pharmacist-led guidance. Our stores are holistic pharmacies and wellness hubs devoted to empowering local entrepreneurs and providing safe, effective, reliable products and services that enhance quality of life. Far & Dotter was founded by the team at Curio Wellness, a leading cannabis brand based in Maryland that established our proven, patient-first clinical approach and our inclusive franchise model. For more information visit fardotter.com.

