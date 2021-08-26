Mayo Clinic, Verily to Build Advanced Clinical Decision Support to Enhance Care

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mayo Clinic and Verily, an Alphabet company founded at the convergence of health care, data science and technology, today announced a strategic two-year collaboration. This collaboration focuses on the development of a digital point-of-care resource of vetted knowledge to support an individualized approach to patient care. This modular, evidence-based decision support solution, will provide contextualized and validated knowledge on disease management, care guidelines and treatment to help clinician's make decisions.

Mayo Clinic will provide curated clinical content rooted in its multidisciplinary and multispecialty practice to Verily. In turn, Verily will apply advanced clinical analytics and user-centered design to deliver care insights that are integrated into the health care provider workflow. Initially, Mayo Clinic and Verily will focus on a set of cardiovascular and cardiometabolic conditions, with the aim to help guide clinicians toward the highest-quality care.

"The exponential growth in medical discovery and knowledge has reached the point where it is almost impossible for caregivers to keep up with the latest advances. This tool will make Mayo Clinic's deep expertise available to care teams so that they can have concise, relevant and applicable answers to clinical questions, tailored to specific needs of each patient," says Bradley Leibovich, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Digital Health. "We hope it can be used as a GPS for patient care."

"Mayo Clinic is leading the way in health care informatics and quality of care," says Vivian Lee, M.D., President of Verily Health Platforms. "We have a unique opportunity to combine Mayo's leadership in knowledge management and clinical informatics with Verily's data science and product development expertise to create curated and validated clinical care pathways for clinicians. This initiative aims to provide the care team with the most validated care management plan for some of the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions."

The decision support tool will be developed based on a broad range of health-relevant data sources, including Mayo-vetted clinical knowledge and deidentified health record data. The tool will use open standards to enable integration with multiple commercial electronic health records. It will be first deployed at Mayo Clinic with the opportunity to extend the new solution to Verily's health system partners and customers.

About Verily

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare. Verily’s mission is to make the world’s health data useful so that people enjoy healthier lives. Verily develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease. Verily partners with leading life sciences, medical device, and government organizations, using deep hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, meaningful advances, and deployment at scale. For more information, please visit Verily.com.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.