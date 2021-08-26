Scholarships, Food Pantry Donations Support Students at Nine Schools Within Publix Operating Area

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To further invest in the communities it serves, Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) are contributing a total of $180,000 to support the education and well-being of students at nine colleges and universities in its operating area. Through a collaboration with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Publix is providing a total of $90,000 in scholarships to 45 minority students attending the selected schools. In addition, the company is donating $45,000 in food and other products, and PSMC is donating $45,000 in funding to support food pantries serving students at the scholarship schools.

“Publix values diversity and opportunity, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship with UNCF to provide resources to help students obtain the education and tools they need to build strong careers,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “It’s our hope that our investment in these recipients and their schools’ food pantries will make a difference in students’ lives.”

“Paying for tuition is only one challenge faced by many students seeking a higher education,” said PSMC Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Many students also struggle to afford food and other essential items like personal care products. With these donations, we hope to provide some relief for those in need as they work toward a better future for themselves and their families.”

The following colleges and universities were selected to benefit from the scholarships and hunger-alleviation donations:

Atlanta Technical College, Atlanta

Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida Memorial University, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Morehouse College, Atlanta

Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.

Spelman College, Atlanta

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla.

The Publix Cares scholarship is a one-year, $2,000 scholarship, administered in collaboration with UNCF, and presented to five students at each school. Recipients will have the opportunity to work with a Publix talent acquisition consultant to receive resume and interviewing tips, discuss career aspirations and learn about employment opportunities at Publix.

