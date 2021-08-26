Ontada Signs Strategic Agreement with Merck to Facilitate the Development of Data-Driven Insights to Impact Quality of Cancer Care

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OntadaTM, McKesson’s oncology and insights business, today announced a strategic agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, that will facilitate the development of real-world research excellence and innovation. This agreement enables the two healthcare leaders to harness the power of real-world evidence (RWE) towards the common goal of improving patient outcomes and the quality of cancer care. Ontada and Merck’s combined experience and expertise can help enable the confidence, acceptance, and ultimately impact of RWE on the quality of patient care.

Susan Shiff, PhD, president of Ontada, shared, “Building on McKesson’s long history in community oncology, Ontada is uniquely positioned to advance cancer care by enabling collaboration between life sciences companies and oncology providers. With data insights from greater than two million records available for research and more than 2,000 oncology providers, Ontada helps life sciences companies like Merck leverage real-world data (RWD) and evidence-based insights at the point of care to accelerate innovation and improve cancer therapy.”

As part of the agreement, Merck and Ontada can collaborate on RWD studies to explore new scientific evidence, advanced methods development, and assessment of efficiency in cancer care.

“Merck is focused on bringing excellence to RWE generation by advancing methods and applying rigorous methods to gain RWD based insights,” said Ravinder Dhawan, PhD, Vice President and Head, Center for Observational and Real-World Evidence (CORE), Merck Research Laboratories. “We look forward to working with Ontada on our shared purpose of improving the lives of patients with cancer.”

“The patients we serve depend on strong relationships between oncology insights leaders like Ontada, life science innovators like Merck, and oncology providers,” said Dr. Michael Seiden, MD, PhD, president, The US Oncology Network. “RWD studies build on the body of evidence that oncology providers use in their treatment decision making, and innovation depends on all of us working together to achieve continued improvements in patient outcomes.”

Ontada combines real-world data and research capabilities, targeted channels to connect life sciences and providers for education and engagement, and a leading suite of technologies for oncology clinicians – including the iKnowMed℠ electronic health record system and Clear Value Plus℠ regimen support tool – with the reach of The US Oncology Network, supported by McKesson.

About Ontada

Ontada is an oncology insights and technology business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, we support science through our data, technology and channels, which accelerate innovation for life science companies, support the education of community oncology providers and advance patient care. Together with our partners, we improve the lives of cancer patients. For more information, visit ontada.com or follow @OntadaOncology.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 1,400 independent physicians deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.