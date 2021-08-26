Vilicom Selects Mavenir to Deliver UK’s First Off-Shore Open RAN based vRAN Private Network for Windfarm Connectivity

READING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announces today that UK based wireless telecommunications provider, Vilicom is using the MAVair solution as a critical component in delivering UK’s first off-shore private LTE network for windfarm communications and connectivity.

The MAVair family includes the flexible Open Virtualised RAN (Open vRAN) where the evolved RAN architecture, designed with cloud-native virtualisation techniques, enables the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. Mavenir’s Open vRAN platform enables Vilicom to provide reliable, scalable, high throughput solution meeting low latency requirement in a challenging environment. The software application runs on commoditised hardware providing cost effectiveness, high flexibility and agility to network operators, whilst providing one architecture for many different user scenarios.

The Vilicom network provides advanced communications and connectivity to sea vessels and workers operating inside the boundaries of the windfarm off the coast of Scotland. The connectivity also allows workers to be in touch on a regular basis through video calls and emails whilst they are at sea.

The Moray East offshore windfarm project is aimed at generating electricity using renewable energy; it will be able to fulfil approximately 40% of the total electricity demand in Scotland and can power-up to 950,000 homes in the UK.

“Building efficiencies into the construction and operations of a windfarm is a challenge without superfast and reliable connectivity. Vilicom will provide network connectivity to all project operating sea vessels and provides functionality that enables communication not only between workers at sea but also communication back home and for use in leisure time,” states Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom.

“Mavenir is delighted to partner with Vilicom for this important and equally complex private network system. Private networks are increasingly becoming more prevalent and we look forward to collaborating with Vilicom to develop further such use cases and applications. This project highlights the relevance and importance of advanced communications in a real application scenario,” states Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mavenir.

