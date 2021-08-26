Texan Eye Enters Partnership with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

LAS VEGAS & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive EyeCare Partners (CompEye), one of the largest vision care practice management organizations in the nation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Texan Eye, a leading ophthalmic practice in Central Texas with practices in Austin and Cedar Park.

Texan Eye, led by surgeon Tom Walters, M.D., has been serving Central Texas for more than 25 years treating patients with multi-specialty medical and surgical eye care including cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma, corneal disorders, retina disorders and other ophthalmic disorders. Texan Eye has 17 doctors and is recognized nationally and internationally as leaders in the field of cataract and refractive surgery.

“Texan Eye is well-regarded as having the highest trained staff and outstanding patient experiences, as well as some of the most experienced eye care surgeons in Central Texas. We believe partnering with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners will strengthen that commitment to service and keep Texan Eye as a leader in ophthalmology,” said Dr. Walters.

Texan Eye is the first Texas ophthalmology practice to partner with CompEye.

“The CompEye team is excited to partner with Dr. Walters and the doctors and staff at Texan Eye. They have an outstanding reputation and we’re looking forward to joining forces in building upon their stature as eye care leaders in Central Texas. This partnership is in alignment with our mission of building the nation’s preeminent eye care services company by partnering with world-class physicians, driving superior clinical and surgical outcomes, and optimizing the patient experience,” said Charles L. Smith, CEO of Comprehensive EyeCare Partners.

About Texan Eye

About Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

Comprehensive EyeCare Partners (CompEye), headquartered in Las Vegas, provides best-in-class, full-spectrum practice management and administrative services to its affiliated physicians and practices in support of its mission to deliver clinical excellence. CompEye currently provides support services to providers and practices in Nevada, Washington, Utah and Texas.