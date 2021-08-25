Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Kids 4 Hope Annual Fundraising Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces its annual Kids 4 Hope campaign. The fundraiser benefits City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. From August 25 until September 7 customers can donate at every Smart & Final location with all proceeds going directly to the Kids 4 Hope program.

“At the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Kids 4 Hope and provide resources to support their invaluable advancements in the research and treatment of childhood cancers,” said Tinamarie Squieri, Manager, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “We’re continually heartened to see the generosity of Smart & Final customers and associates in support of important causes like Kids 4 Hope.”

In 2020, Smart & Final fundraising efforts contributed $500,000 to the Kids 4 Hope program. For more information, visit www.smartandfinal.com/kids4hope.

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities Smart & Final serves. The Foundation aids nonprofit organizations with a focus on hunger relief, health and wellness, team sports and youth development, education, and disaster relief. In 2020, the Charitable Foundation raised almost $2 million to support nearly 1,500 causes with the help of Smart & Final customers and associates.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation

Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that strives to give back, improve the quality of life, and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profits and organizations focused on Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is the highest ranked cancer hospital in the West, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals: Specialty Ranking. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.