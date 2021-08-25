VensureHR forms Partnership with Papaya Global

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VensureHR, the human resources consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Services, is proud to announce a partnership with Papaya Global, a cloud-based SaaS automation platform for payroll and workforce management. This partnership helps support VensureHR’s global initiative to streamline essential business tasks, minimize business-related threats, and provide cost-effective, high-quality employee benefit solutions with reduced workers’ compensation-associated costs.

“As an international solution for business owners looking for an employer of record relationship or to simply expand with a global payroll option, Papaya Global gives us the resources we need to make that happen,” commented Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer, VensureHR. “Regardless of the size of your business if your goal is to take your products and services to an international customer base, there’s no stopping you now. With VensureHR at your side, and with the support of Papaya Global, your opportunities are truly endless.”

According to Forbes, “the world’s 500 largest companies generated $33.3 trillion in revenues and $2.1 trillion in profits in 2019…employ 69.9 million people worldwide and are represented by 32 countries.” Partnering with Papaya Global gives VensureHR the ability to support clients in a complete, 360-degree capacity in more than 100 different countries from recruiting to international payment options. This collaborative effort bridges the gap for international businesses to offer seamless payroll and HR solutions without additional risk.

“We created more than a software platform—we created the ability for businesses to grow without geographic limits. Papaya Global removed the necessity to manually process international payroll and managed to do so by helping businesses stay 100% compliant, regardless of their location,” says Eynat Guez, CEO and Founder, Papaya Global. “A partnership with VensureHR gives businesses access to products and services typically reserved for large enterprises. Employee benefits, human resources administration, and risk management coupled with global payroll is the perfect solution to any expanding business.”

About Papaya Global

Papaya’s offers a total people and payroll management solution supporting all types of global employment (payroll, employment of records, and contractors) in over 140 countries. The automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments. The platform integrates with all existing HRIS management tools, provides real-time business intelligence, and eliminates errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending. The platform ensures GDPR and SOC compliance to maintain the highest standard of security.

Papaya’s team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, and Melbourne, with plans to triple in growth year-over-year in terms of clients, revenue, and employees globally. Papaya’s technology has been recognized by all leading global analysts, including Gartner, Visa, NelsonHall and others, as disruptive in the field of global people, payroll, and payments. See papayaglobal.com.

About VensureHR

VensureHR, HR consulting and support division of Vensure Employer Services, is a privately owned professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As the nation’s fastest-growing PEO, with more than 300,000 worksite employees, Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for outsourced payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers’ compensation services. Vensure is committed to helping thousands of clients manage, nurture, and grow their business by providing employee and employer-related administration services. To learn more, visit vensure.com.

