Dole Food & Beverages Group to Digitally Transform Its Supply Chain Planning and Visibility with Blue Yonder

SINGAPORE & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies have seen significant disruptions on the demand and supply sides of their supply chains, resulting in the need for the ability to forecast demand to meet changing consumer behavior, optimize capacities to exceed service levels and build adaptable supply chains with end-to-end visualization. That’s driven Dole Food & Beverages Group to digitally transform its supply chain to predict shipment delays and sense, prescribe and optimize demand, enabled with two Blue Yonder cloud-based solutions: Luminate™ Control Tower and the Luminate Planning portfolio.

Dole Food & Beverages Group, a division of The Dole Sunshine Company, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality packaged fresh fruit and fruit-based products. The company was looking for end-to-end visibility and forecasting, a sales and operations planning (S&OP) and a sales and operations execution (S&OE) process, and control tower capabilities. A 20-plus year Blue Yonder customer, Dole Food & Beverages Group went through a comprehensive evaluation process to select its long-time supply chain provider for a solution that could meet their newer requirements and support its journey towards the Dole Promise.

The digital transformation project will allow Dole Food & Beverages Group to build an agile supply chain with a focus on three core components: people, process and systems. By implementing the Blue Yonder solutions powered by Luminate Platform, the company plans to:

Align future supply chain structure with a global and local control towers that work seamlessly together to gain end-to-end accountability across the supply chain.

Enhance customer satisfaction and cost savings through lower inventory levels and inventory optimization.

Increase flexibility and agility in the planning process.

Enable data-driven decision-making capabilities through an end-to-end integrated platform.

Improve S&OP, scenario planning and financials, including P&L and cash flow.

Improve visualization across the supply chain.

“When seeking a control tower and supply chain planning solution, our goal was to enable agile and responsive cross-functional supply chain Processes that empower People with data-driven decision-making capabilities based on the foundation of an end-to-end integrated Technology platform. Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning and Luminate Control Tower provide us with the right solutions to make faster business decisions that improve our operations, resulting in lower costs and enhanced planner time,” said Fritz Zeh, Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Dole Food & Beverages Group.

Luminate Platform is a key foundation of this ecosystem delivering intelligent automation and extensibility, uniformity of data, and unified, engaging experiences powering collaboration and decision making. The platform will power the visibility and planning capabilities for Dole Food & Beverages Group. The Microsoft Azure- and cloud-based Luminate Control Tower will provide the company the ability to automate manual processes, access real-time data to manage and right-size inventory levels, and gain visibility into its supply chain. With Luminate Planning, the company can produce more accurate forecasts calculated from hundreds of variables that drive demand and in-turn achieve a single, unbiased demand forecast. The automated calculation and generation of this holistic forecast enables the company to unlock greater planner efficiency.

“We are excited that Dole Food & Beverages Group has put their trust in our cloud-based solutions to help power their digital supply chain transformation. They will be able to take their forecasting and business planning abilities to the next level, while gaining visibility through the control tower,” said Vishal Dhawan, group vice president, Growth Markets, Blue Yonder.

About Dole Food & Beverages Group

Dole Food & Beverages Group is a leader in sourcing, processing, distributing, and marketing fruit products and healthy snacks throughout the world. Dole markets a full line of canned, jarred, cup, frozen and dried fruit products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruit.

At Dole, we believe every day deserves more sunshine. Because more sunshine means more smiles, more energy, and more of the bright, healthy life you work so hard to achieve. And to help keep the sun shining everywhere, we are committed to sustainability in all our operations, focusing on four key pillars: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation, and waste reduction. We ensure there’s vibrant goodness in each and every one of our products, so you can add sunshine to your day, every day. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your PotentialTM blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.