OmniFoods Launch at Sprouts Farmers Market and Select Whole Foods Market Stores

Three new leading 100% plant-based pork-style alternatives from OmniFoods have hit store shelves across the US at all Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Market stores. The OmniPork series - OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon - are made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice. The all-purpose OmniPork series offer infinite flexibility for cooking with flavors from any cuisine and its incredible popularity is a credit to its versatility because of its tender and juicy texture, as well as varieties which can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed, or crumbled. The highly anticipated OmniPork Luncheon is the first of its kind globally and is a potentially healthier alternative to canned pork counterparts. After its recent successful expansion throughout Asia, Australia, the UK and now across America, this brings OmniFoods to an estimated 40,000 point of sale locations around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Three new leading 100% plant-based pork-style alternatives from OmniFoods have hit store shelves across the US at all Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Market stores. The OmniPork series - OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon - are made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice. The all-purpose OmniPork series offer infinite flexibility for cooking with flavors from any cuisine and its incredible popularity is a credit to its versatility because of its tender and juicy texture, as well as varieties which can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed, or crumbled. The highly anticipated OmniPork Luncheon is the first of its kind globally and is a potentially healthier alternative to canned pork counterparts. After its recent successful expansion throughout Asia, Australia, the UK and now across America, this brings OmniFoods to an estimated 40,000 point of sale locations around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniFoods announced that its 100% plant-based pork-style proteins are now on store shelves in the freezer aisles at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market. OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon are available at all 371 Sprouts Farmers Market stores across 23 States, whereas OmniPork Ground and OmniPork Strips are available in select Whole Foods Market stores.

OmniFoods are made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice. Consisting of OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon, the three OmniPork series offer infinite flexibility for cooking with flavors from any cuisine. The highly anticipated OmniPork Luncheon is the first of its kind globally and is a potentially healthier alternative to canned pork counterparts, becoming a perfect accompaniment for ramen, musubi, bagels, or sandwiches.

Following the incredibly successful launches of other plant-based beef alternatives in America, the game-changing OmniFoods has brought its plant-based pork alternative stateside, continuing its momentous global expansion. The all-purpose OmniPork series’ incredible popularity is a credit to its versatility because of its tender and juicy texture, as well as varieties which can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed, or crumbled to create delicious additions to sandwiches, burgers, pastelillos, pasta sauce, banh mi, sushi, dumplings, spring rolls, gravy, fried rice, noodle bowls, and more.

“After our successful expansion throughout Asia, Australia, and the UK since 2018, we are incredibly excited to bring OmniFoods to more people and communities by being on shelves at all Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Market across America, bringing OmniFoods to an estimated 40,000 point of sale locations around the world,” said David Yeung, founder of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods. “By providing our growing consumer base with a healthy and delicious plant-based pork alternative, we continue to fulfil our mission to construct a multi-faceted global ecosystem of future food that helps to combat climate change, food insecurity, public health crisis, planetary devastation, and animal suffering.”

After a recent launch with 25 chef and restaurant partners in California and Hawaii, as well as a national pop-up brand travelling through the Midwest, OmniFoods has attracted wide attention on social media @omnifoods.global from people who appreciate the impact that food has on the world as well as in popular dishes. OmniFoods is currently available at these US restaurants with more to be announced soon. In addition, a team of chefs have created numerous Asian and Western cuisine recipes using OmniFoods that are quick and easy to prepare. Full recipes are available for everyone to try at home.

About OmniFoods

OmniFoods is a food innovation company owned by Green Monday Holdings. Green Monday works to increase plant-based diet and lifestyle awareness and was created as a solution for individuals embarking on a flexitarian lifestyle. Founded by David Yeung in 2012, Green Monday creates impactful partnerships with schools, corporations, restaurants and community organizations in more than 30 countries. The organization was named to Fortune's 2020 Change the World list, which recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy.

OmniFoods’ range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world’s top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express. www.OmniFoods.co

OmniPork Ground quick statistics:

0g Saturated Fat

0mg Cholesterol

4.6g Dietary Fiber

↓68% Calorie*

↑327% Calcium*

↑127% Iron*

Cruelty free

Non-GMO

No added hormones

No added antibiotics

No MSG

Buddhist friendly/ onion and garlic free

Halal certified

*Compared with uncooked regular ground pork (84% lean)

100g of OmniPork Ground contains 0.8g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol and 4.6g dietary fiber.

OmniPork Strip quick statistics:

0g Saturated Fat

0mg Cholesterol

↓48% Calorie*

↓76% Fat*

Cruelty free

Non-GMO

No added hormones

No added antibiotics

No MSG

Buddhist friendly/ onion and garlic free

Halal certified

*Compared with raw pork shoulder with separable lean and fat meat

OmniPork Luncheon quick statistics:

No added nitrates

↓40% Calorie*

↓49% Fat*

↓100% Cholesterol*

↓62% Sodium*

Cruelty free

No added preservatives or nitrates

Non-GMO

No added hormones

No added antibiotics

No MSG

Buddhist friendly/ onion and garlic free

Halal certified

*Compared with canned luncheon meat