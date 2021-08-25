Opmantek Welcomes NASA Aboard With New Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, welcomes NASA onboard with a recent agreement to provide software and support to the Artemis program. In a move that will support the progress of humankind's space exploration, this agreement will ensure that NASA has the right software to achieve the mission outcomes.

“We are excited to provide a piece of the complex infrastructure that will help NASA put the first woman and first person of color on the moon,” said Craig Nelson, CEO of Opmantek. “To think that Opmantek, just like many other suppliers, is part of this mission is fantastic. This mission, just like the Apollo program, will make history, and it’s something we can talk to our children about.”

Opmantek Software is well known for its ability to scale, replace or consolidate older systems and its flexibility to deliver network visibility and automation regardless of the size, location and type of hardware and software infrastructure. It’s validated by managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications companies, internet service providers (ISPs) worldwide and any operation where monitoring the IT network is critical to successful operations.

About Opmantek:

Opmantek is an industry-leading software company operating in the field of Intelligent Network Management, Network Process Automation and IT Audit. Opmantek software manages some of the world’s most complex IT environments, including some of the world’s largest telecommunications carriers and Managed Service Providers. Learn more about Opmantek at www.opmantek.com.

About NASA:

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is America’s civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. The agency has a diverse workforce of just under 18,000 civil servants, and works with many more U.S. contractors, academia, and international and commercial partners to explore, discover, and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

NASA also leads a Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes working with U.S. industry, international partners, and academia to develop new technology and send science research and soon humans to explore the moon on Artemis missions that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. Learn more about NASA at https://www.nasa.gov.