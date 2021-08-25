Hello Digital Assets: SIMON and NYDIG Partner to Deliver Bitcoin Education and Investments to Financial Professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMON Markets LLC (SIMON), a fintech company transforming the digital wealth management landscape through its leading platform for financial professionals, today announced a new partnership with NYDIG—a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin—to launch first-to-market bitcoin education designed for wealth managers, and an innovative approach to product access through passive private investment vehicles that is coming soon. The two firms also announced that they would be collaborating on a custody offering integrated directly into the SIMON platform that will enable greater flexibility and more options for advisors and clients—such as next generation services like bitcoin-backed borrowing.

This timely development, strategically aligned with market demand and evolving regulatory standards, positions SIMON to launch a framework and workflow for wealth managers to access digital assets with curated educational curricula, tracking, and product controls. Set to launch in two phases, both the educational and investment marketplace initiatives will be available exclusively on SIMON’s digital platform, which delivers a state-of-the-art product education, selection, analysis, and management experience for risk-managed and alternative investment solutions to financial professionals and wholesalers across the U.S.

While retail investors are crypto-curious, many professionals don’t yet have compliance-approved resources to learn about Bitcoin, how it works, and the opportunities that exist to help clients make more informed portfolio allocation decisions. With the growing interest in blockchain technology and digital assets, knowledge of both is increasingly as paramount to a financial professional’s future as other alternative investments. With NYDIG’s integrated solutions, advisors on the SIMON platform can provide their clients with access to the same institutional-quality custody and execution services utilized today by the industry’s largest and most demanding capital allocators. Advisors and their clients will benefit from NYDIG’s industry-leading standards for regulation, auditability and compliance.

“As market demand grows for clarity around Bitcoin, advisors will play an increasingly critical role in helping clients invest safely, and delivering the regulatory mechanisms to make that possible is the first step,” said Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG. “Our partnership with SIMON will give many advisors new access to bitcoin for the first time—making it safe and seamless for them to fold bitcoin into alternative asset allocations with SIMON’s best-in-class, holistic wealth management experience.”

A recent NYDIG survey found 82% of clients expect their advisors to be knowledgeable about new asset classes like Bitcoin, and 62% would switch advisors to get advice. View the report here.

“Digital currencies are increasingly in focus across the wealth management industry,” added Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON. “There’s a reason financial institutions are making Bitcoin more readily available to clients, and a reason they choose to partner with NYDIG—a leader at the forefront of research and technology. SIMON is excited to leverage NYDIG’s tremendous experience to build transparency around an emerging asset class that has huge potential in portfolio construction. Our ambition is to expand the reach of digital assets, which starts with education.”

By focusing on the product education and performance analytics needs of wealth managers, SIMON’s centralized platform is designed to empower financial professionals to manage portfolio allocations and articulate them with confidence. The new partnership with NYDIG delivers an innovative, scalable approach for the wealth management industry to explore Bitcoin and prepare for upcoming marketplace access and product arrivals.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 100,000 financial professionals, who serve $5 trillion in client assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management.

With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment, annuity, and defined outcome ETF solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About NYDIG

NYDIG provides Bitcoin technology and financial services solutions to banks, insurers, corporations, and institutions. The firm and its products meet the industry's highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.