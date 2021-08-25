Dignari Wins $99 Million Department of Homeland Security Blanket Purchase Agreement

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Dignari, LLC (Dignari), a Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), announced it has been competitively awarded a single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) Support Services. Estimated at $99 million over five years with the opportunity to exceed the estimated value, the BPA is a Strategic Sourcing vehicle and will be utilized across DHS and its various Components and Offices. Under the BPA, Dignari will provide a full range of services to support the mission needs of DHS.

“I’m so proud of our team on winning this strategic vehicle which expands upon our support to DHS. We are thankful to DHS for their continued confidence in our team,” said Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder and CEO. “As a company founded by subject matter experts in delivering mission critical programs, having supported DHS since inception, we look forward to applying our core capabilities in program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design and data analytics to advance DHS mission needs while strengthening information and physical security.”

DHS and its Components will have access to a wide-range of services under this BPA including Program and Project Management support; Program Operations and Engineering Support; Program Operations and Technical Support; Special Studies, Databases, Reports and Documentation Support; Business and Systems Architecture Support; Engineering and Technical Support; Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program Support; Software Development and Implementation Support; Systems Operations and Maintenance; and Information Technology Infrastructure and Virtualization/Cloud Development, Migration and Maintenance.

Dignari has a proven history delivering program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design and data analytics for DHS and its Components and will leverage specializations in digital identity, biometrics, internet of things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, mobility, automation and user experience to advance DHS’s mission.

About Dignari

Dignari is a forward-thinking woman-owned small business located in the Washington, D.C. suburbs that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information: visit www.dignari.com