Allvue Systems to Support Stafford Capital Partners with LP Portfolio Management Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced it will be expanding its relationship with Stafford Capital Partners (“Stafford”) to include its LP Portfolio Management solution. Stafford is an independent boutique investment firm focused on real assets and private markets.

Allvue is providing Stafford, an existing user of Allvue’s equity product suite, with its comprehensive LP Portfolio Management solution, which will enable them to integrate their portfolio performance reporting capabilities across strategies.

“Allvue provides practical solutions for Stafford to further integrate our systems, ultimately benefiting our clients through streamlined processes and enhanced portfolio performance reporting,” said Theo de Jager, Chief Operating Officer at Stafford. “The addition of Allvue’s portfolio management offering to our portfolio monitoring and reporting capability will allow our operations to provide an integrated and automated view of our fund performance, enabling us to focus on our investments.”

“As Fund Managers continue to allocate to private markets, their portfolios are becoming increasingly complex, which makes it more important than ever to have transparency and control over investments and data throughout the entire investment lifecycle,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Our LP Portfolio Management solution will provide Stafford with standard reports and dashboards to connect databases, and integrate with our Fund Accounting solution to provide a more automated view of their holdings at the portfolio, fund, and underlying asset level.”

In utilizing Allvue’s integrated LP Portfolio Management solution, Stafford has access to an advanced data management system to track granular attributes, documentation, and cash flows, analyze their portfolio and assess exposure, performance, and risk. Additionally, the solution offers deal management, reporting and analytics, and modeling and forecasting, across all alternative portfolios and funds on a single platform.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About Stafford

Stafford Capital Partners is a leading international private markets investment and advisory group with more than USD 8.1bn under management and advice for more than 150 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, we are a global team of 80+ professionals investing in timberland, infrastructure, agriculture & food, sustainable private equity through secondaries, primaries, and co-investments. As UN PRI signatory since 2010 we put sustainability at the center of our investment process and implement a well-defined ESG program across all strategies. www.staffordcp.com