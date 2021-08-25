Alen Awarded BuyBoard Contract to Protect Schools and Businesses Nationwide with Clean, Safe Air

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alen, a 15-year leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract through BuyBoard for air purifiers under Proposal Invitation No. 621-49 for Custodial Supplies and Equipment. The contract issued by the BuyBoard Texas Cooperative grants Alen the right to sell to schools, local governments, and other entities nationwide through the contract, starting on October 1, that would otherwise be required to issue an RFP and go out to bid.

“Our mission is always to provide safe air to students, teachers, workers and families. Unfortunately, many schools and businesses are buying smaller purifiers designed for home use because they either don’t have the research or resources available to make informed purchasing decisions,” said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. “Working with BuyBoard allows us to connect with schools and businesses to provide them the correct air purification for their space in an efficient and cost-effective way.”

BuyBoard is a nationwide purchasing cooperative created to support and serve public schools, municipalities, counties, and all types of local government agencies and nonprofits. BuyBoard is free and open to all local governments, nonprofits, and other political subdivisions. Because a competitive procurement process has been completed by the Cooperative, members save time and resources that would have been spent on preparing and conducting a formal RFP when purchasing classroom supplies and equipment, office supplies and technology tools, among other tools.

“With campuses reopening for the 2021-22 school year, a room full of students will need a purifier designed for larger spaces and more people breathing recycled air,” said Graham. “We continue to prioritize school campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic and are in more than 50,000 classrooms nationwide. Our contract with BuyBoard will allow us to further provide students across the nation with the protection they deserve.”

Alen products defeat viral spread by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns, a clean margin that protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and other aerosolized viruses. Independent third-party lab tests show that Alen air purifiers are over 99 percent effective at removing dangerous air particles within 20 minutes from a 1,050 cubic feet test chamber running at one fan speed below maximum. “Always on” air purification creates a passive layer of protection that keeps virus particle count extremely low so that an infected student walking into a classroom is not adding enough viral concentration to infect another student or teacher.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen’s mission is to improve quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.