NextGen® Mobile Enables Neighborhood Health to Deliver Care to Nashville’s Homeless Population

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen® Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Neighborhood Health, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Tennessee, is using NextGen® Mobile to administer its “street medicine” program to homeless people living in Nashville. The mobile app, which connects to NextGen® Enterprise Electronic Health Record (EHR), provides field doctors with immediate access to a patient’s medical records, prescription lists, appointments and detailed care plans from previous providers. Neighborhood Health currently provides care for more than 600 homeless individuals living on the streets of Nashville.

Homeless encampments and evolving medical technology are strange bedfellows, but since Neighborhood Health has been administering street medicine to Nashville’s homeless community, it has combined the two to completely redefine what is possible for the vulnerable and underserved. Remote EHR access enabled by NextGen Mobile, enables clinicians to provide whole person care to unsheltered communities as opposed to merely treating symptoms.

Neighborhood Health’s street medicine program, powered by NextGen Mobile, has:

Improved outcomes for patients addicted to opioids by enabling the physician to review medical records and ensure compliance with treatment modalities

Cautioned a patient receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that his seizure disorder, visible in his health record, was best managed with constant communication with his doctor

Improved infant mortality statistics for women who did not yet know they were pregnant by referring them to pre-natal care

Maintained electronic health records for unhoused patients with chronic health conditions (e.g., diabetes, behavioral health disorders) providing informed, real-time visibility into a patient’s complete medical history

“Historically, we would simply have to take the patient’s word on their medical history because we didn’t have access to any sort of medical records,” said Dr. Peter Cathcart for Neighborhood Health. “We obviously couldn’t bring a computer out to the field with us. On NextGen® Mobile, you just tap a few buttons on your cell phone and the records are right there in front of you. It’s a reliable, successful, real-time chart loading for the patients we’re seeing out there.”

“It’s rewarding to witness how Neighborhood Health is using NextGen Mobile to extend the utility of the EHR and meet patients where they are,” said Srinivas Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We are pleased to deliver innovative engagement technologies that enable providers to deliver comprehensive care in less traditional venues and address the health needs of the underserved.”

About NextGen® Mobile

NextGen Healthcare’s NextGen® Mobile solution is a user-friendly cloud-based platform that integrates with most EHRs to help providers streamline clinical documentation and improve collaboration. The technology, developed through NextGen’s acquisition of Entrada, Inc. in 2017, alleviates the stress of administrative tasks so providers can practice anytime, anywhere and achieve a healthy work-life balance.

About Neighborhood Health

United Neighborhood Health Services began in 1976 bringing together two volunteer clinics in Cayce Homes and south Nashville. The volunteers wanted to address the lack of accessible and affordable healthcare in south and east Nashville neighborhoods. Nearly 40 years later, they continue to serve the nearby communities. Now known as Neighborhood Health, the organization has grown into a network of 11 centers serving over 31,000 each year, and providing over 90,000 visits each year. With quality comprehensive services and innovative programs, Neighborhood Health has remained passionately committed to its mission to make all services available to everyone without regard to ability to pay.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.