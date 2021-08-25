Kymeta and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announce Technology and Business Development Partnership

Certified with the Kymeta™ u8, Comtech’s UHP-200 is an extremely fast Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) router in a compact package with aggregate throughput up to 450 Mbps and powerful UHP-RTOS. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash. & MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 25, 2021 — Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global, and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today a technology and business development partnership. As a result, Kymeta has diversified its service offerings via network compatibility with Comtech’s UHP-200 Universal Satellite Router and the Kymeta™ u8 terminal, and Comtech has expanded distribution of its recently acquired UHP product line and strengthened its ability to offer integrated VSAT solutions to its customers.

Comtech’s certified UHP platform will enable new and existing Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial customers to operate the state-of-the-art Kymeta u8 for cost-effective and seamless communication solutions through its VSAT router technology. Kymeta will begin offering UHP-based services in North America.

The UHP-200 is an extremely fast VSAT router with aggregate throughput up to 450 Mbps and powerful UHP-real-time operating system. Its small size, low power consumption, and low count of active electronic components ensure the highest reliability with over 200,000 hours mean time between failures. UHP’s disruptive TDMA technology can result in a 20% efficiency advantage over other TDMA solutions. When paired with Kymeta’s next-generation solutions, government and commercial users will have access to efficient operating capabilities on the UHP network using the Kymeta u8.

Kymeta technology is uniquely positioned to meet the demand for mobile broadband, providing internet access via satellite or hybrid satellite-cellular networks on a user-defined basis to enable connectivity while on the move and on the pause. When combined with Kymeta connectivity offerings and back-end support suite of services, Kymeta Connect™, customers have unique access to an experience and product that no other satellite antenna company offers today.

“ Kymeta continues to adapt, move, and grow in the market and we are excited to continue diversifying and strengthening our partnerships,” said Bill Marks EVP and Chief Development Officer of Kymeta. “ With an increased demand for UHP-connected services particularly in North America, this strategic technology partnership with Comtech will further enhance communications and offer new capabilities when and wherever needed.”

“ With end-markets for high-speed satellite-based networks growing, this partnership is a significant step in enhancing our solution offerings,” said Dr. Vagan Shakhgildian, President of Comtech Satellite Network Technologies, Inc. - Commercial Group. “ We are thrilled to collaborate with a forward-thinking company like Kymeta to provide service to end users with the quality and reassurance they expect from our innovative companies.”

This follows Kymeta’s recent announcement with Comtech to broaden its network offerings for the Kymeta u8 terminal through interoperability with Comtech’s SLM-5650B modem and Comtech’s March 2021 announcement to acquire UHP Networks Inc.

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company's satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

