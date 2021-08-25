Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Partners with Cannabis Infusion Leader Vertosa

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, today announced it has partnered with Vertosa, a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. TOCC’s proven medical cannabis products will be the first and only in Texas to feature Vertosa’s solutions.

TOCC will use Vertosa’s nanoemulsion technology to enhance the patient experience through quicker onsets, product predictability and dosage consistency. TOCC’s new line of gummies will be its first physician-approved product to exclusively incorporate Vertosa’s nanoemulsion solutions. Available to TOCC patients on Sept. 1, 2021, the gummies will leverage Vertosa’s state-of-the-art, water-dispersible solutions to increase the gummies’ bioavailability, ultimately enhancing the benefits of medical cannabis for various conditions included in Texas’ Compassionate Use Program.

“As the medical cannabis leader in Texas, we’re always looking for ways to create and improve products on behalf of our patients,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TOCC. “The needs of our patients come first. We’ve heard time and again the importance of quality and consistency in our products. Vertosa’s fast-acting, consistent and safe solutions are the best in the cannabis industry, and we’re excited to bring their nanoemulsion technology and solutions to our patients in Texas.”

Vertosa’s industry-leading, high-quality emulsions are backed by science to better deliver active cannabis ingredients to consumers. The company collaborates with brands across the country to incorporate its emulsions into products such as cannabis-infused beverages, gummies and other form factors.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider and bring the unique advantages of our emulsion systems, like bioavailability and homogeneity, to the state’s market,” said Benjamin Larson, CEO of Vertosa. “Our emulsion technology will enable TOCC to customize its products and offer patients greater control in dosing and quicker onset upon administration with the highest quality ingredients.”

TOCC’s gummies are formulated under the guidance of its Medical Advisory Board and ease patient symptoms such as chronic pain, anxiety, muscle spasms, neuropathic pain or numbness, lack of appetite, sleep problems, nausea and others.

TOCC products are available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com, at their dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient patient pick up locations in North Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. To learn whether you or a loved one qualify for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TOCC is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.