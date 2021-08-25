Convergint Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Expanding Global Footprint, Deepening Vertical Foothold, and Reinforcing Commitment to Culture

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced it has achieved record company growth and strong momentum headed into the second half of 2021. The announcement follows the company’s 20th anniversary celebration, coinciding with the launch of its new logo and visual identity, which supports Convergint’s long-term vision and commitment to fostering an inclusive culture, while continuing to provide best-in-class service to its customers.

The $1.7B global company has closed over 45 acquisitions since 2001, 7 within the past year, significantly deepening Convergint’s vertical market expertise across the healthcare and financial sectors. The company’s continued growth enables the expansion of their digital transformation solution offerings, helping to maintain an innovative edge and knowledge base in response to evolving technology trends. In parallel to broadening services, Convergint has increased its global foothold to more than 150 locations and 6,500+ colleagues worldwide, with plans for expansion across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

"We are incredibly proud of Convergint's growth and momentum as we embark on this next chapter. Our success to date would not be possible without the support and alignment from our colleagues, customers, and the communities we serve," said Tony Varco, Vice President, Convergint. "Over the past twenty years, the world around us and how we operate has evolved. Our new visual identity exemplifies the evolution of our company, honoring our traditions and ambitions for the future."

Since inception, Convergint’s Values and Beliefs have served as the North Star to every decision made. These guiding principles have helped foster a culture of service and giving, both internally and externally in the communities they serve. The company recently launched Convergint Cares, a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, extending the company’s social responsibility efforts globally, supporting nonprofit entities throughout underserved communities, and providing educational, financial assistance to the families of U.S.-based colleagues. The company’s charitable initiatives include:

National Mall Donation : Convergint, along with 11 industry partners, donated and deployed a $3.3+ million dollar security system to the National Park Service to boost safety and situational awareness for the National Mall and surrounding monuments and memorials.

Convergint, along with 11 industry partners, donated and deployed a $3.3+ million dollar security system to the National Park Service to boost safety and situational awareness for the National Mall and surrounding monuments and memorials. James Willis Scholarship Fund : A $60K scholarship fund was established in spring of 2021 to assist children of Convergint colleagues who plan on continuing their education through two-year or four-year college or vocational school programs.

A $60K scholarship fund was established in spring of 2021 to assist children of Convergint colleagues who plan on continuing their education through two-year or four-year college or vocational school programs. STEP UP Program : Working with schools around the world, Convergint provides free interior and exterior security systems installations, security upgrades, and security assessments. To date, 42 schools have received security donations from Convergint through this program.

Working with schools around the world, Convergint provides free interior and exterior security systems installations, security upgrades, and security assessments. To date, 42 schools have received security donations from Convergint through this program. Ken LaChance Colleague Emergency Fund : This fund, created for and contributed to by colleagues, provides limited financial assistance to those experiencing unforeseen economic hardship. To date, over $1 million in donations have been made to the fund, and more than 100 grants have been provided to colleagues totaling $300K.

This fund, created for and contributed to by colleagues, provides limited financial assistance to those experiencing unforeseen economic hardship. To date, over $1 million in donations have been made to the fund, and more than 100 grants have been provided to colleagues totaling $300K. Convergint Social Responsibility Day : In alignment with Convergint’s Values and Beliefs and culture of giving, the company shuts down operations each year in June for a full, paid workday, to allow colleagues to go into their communities and contribute to those in need through various volunteer projects. 2021 marked the 20th year of Convergint giving back through this annual day of service.

Operating as a colleague-centric company, Convergint also took the initiative to address Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) by establishing an internal I&D Council comprised of 13 colleagues whose mission is to ensure diversity, equality, and accessibility are prioritized across all strategic management initiatives.

"Our company is built around service, and when Convergint was founded, we knew we needed to differentiate our culture and invest in our people," added Varco. "Our Values and Beliefs are non-negotiable. They are our guiding principles, and therefore, you can go anywhere in the world and receive the same service and commitment. Convergint is destined for continued success, and our colleagues are our most valuable asset to helping us reach our goals."

Convergint has proudly been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies and awarded the #1 Systems Integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top System’s Integrators Report consecutively for the past four years. The company will continue to build on its global momentum and market opportunity while delivering best-in-class service to current and future customers.

To learn more about Convergint, visit: www.convergint.com.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.7 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire and life safety, financial automation, healthcare technology, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 6,500 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.