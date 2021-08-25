TeamDynamix Named ITSM Platform Champion for Net Emotional Footprint in Info-Tech Annual SoftwareReviews Rankings

TeamDynamix brings IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) together with iPaaS - Integration Platform as a Service. Life is made easier when we try -- no code, hassle free, single platform --- work better together.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration and automation software solutions, has been named ITSM platform Champion in the InfoTech SoftwareReviews 2021 Net Emotional Footprint Rankings.

Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 26 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product. Each year, the rankings are tabulated conducted across all IT Service Management providers. TeamDynamix has consistently ranked as a champion for emotional footprint while also taking the top spot - #1 overall ITSM platform.

“TeamDynamix has received high marks from its users consistently for many years,” explains Ken Weston, Director of Research at Info-Tech Research Group. “The solution has the highest overall ranking in our SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Report and is a champion in our Emotional Footprint awards, our measurement of the customer relationship. In the reviews we received, common themes exist around ease of use, the friendliness of the team, and high-quality of vendor support.”

Earlier this year, TeamDynamix was awarded top ranking in the 2021 Software Reviews IT Service Management (ITSM) data quadrants for the second year in a row.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication to our customers,” Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer at TeamDynamix, said. “Our focus is always on delivering white glove service, from initial implementation and training to ongoing support. We built our product suite for ease of use and ease of ownership. We are grateful for our very active and vocal customers who help drive innovation through focus groups, advisory boards, pulse studies and our annual client summit. The customer voice is key to our success.”

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research, and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About TeamDynamix:

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow with a full enterprise integration platform - iPaaS. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.

