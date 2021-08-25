Otter.ai Makes Automated Meeting Notes Even Easier With Otter Assistant Now Available for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex

Otter Assistant integrates with your calendar, so it can automatically join, record, transcribe, and share meeting notes for you even when you can’t be there. And now that it’s available across top video conferencing programs, all your notes are easily accessible and searchable all in one place–no matter where meetings happen.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Otter.ai announced the launch of Otter Assistant for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex for Otter Business Plan users. After an initial one-time user permission, Otter Assistant automatically joins calendared meetings to record, take notes, and share transcripts with meeting participants so users can focus on collaborating and connecting in meetings knowing Otter is automatically transcribing it, or they can skip meetings altogether and catch up on notes afterward.

Otter.ai launched Otter Assistant for Zoom in May and now by expanding the frictionless experience of Otter Assistant to professionals also using Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex users do not have to worry about what video platform they use, or if their meetings are transcribed and shared, or where their notes are stored—Otter Assistant has you covered with notes stored, accessible, and searchable all in one central place.

“With more companies adapting to a hybrid work model where professionals work and take meetings in-office, at home, and on mobile, many are looking to Otter as a tool to improve team communication and collaboration,” says Sam Liang, co-founder & CEO of Otter.ai. “We’re excited to make using Otter even easier and more accessible no matter where or how people conduct and participate in meetings.”

Otter Assistant is the AI note-taking tool that does not require a complicated setup process, seamlessly integrating with the user’s calendar so that it joins meetings on time even if you’re running late or can’t make the meeting. During the meeting, it will generate real-time, secure, shareable, and searchable notes and audio recordings with industry-leading accuracy. Users can highlight, add images, comments or questions, search by keywords or name, and review the transcript and audio during and after the meeting, empowering professionals to be more productive and engaged in meetings without the stress of trying to accurately capture and document information.

Users can access all of their notes, regardless of video conferencing platform, through Otter.ai’s web app or mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Otter Business starts as low as $20 per user per month and includes:

Otter Assistant to automatically join, record, and share meeting notes

Real-time annotation features to add highlights, comments, and images

Custom vocabulary for names, jargon, and acronyms within teams

Shared speaker identification across the Otter Business team

Advanced search and multiple export options

Centralized data & billing

Two-factor authentication (US & Canada)

About Otter.ai

Otter.ai builds products to improve team collaboration, engagement, and meeting productivity. Using artificial intelligence, Otter.ai makes information from voice conversations instantly accessible and actionable by generating real-time meeting notes and audio that is secure, shareable, and searchable. Otter.ai is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Facebook, and Tesla.