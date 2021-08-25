The Sun Bus and Epiphany Dermatology: Offering FREE Skin Cancer Screenings and Education Throughout New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation are hitting the road this fall to provide FREE skin cancer screenings and sun-safety education to individuals throughout New Mexico in Farmington, Taos, Los Alamos, Bernalillo, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces!

Since its inception, Epiphany Dermatology has been on a mission to increase access to exceptional dermatologic care and this partnership with The Sun Bus helps accomplish this mission.

The Sun Bus, a community project originally launched in Colorado to provide FREE skin screenings, skin cancer awareness, and sun safety education, is now expanding its services to the state of New Mexico through its partnership with Epiphany Dermatology.

A mobile classroom & clinic that has the flexibility to hyper-target select audiences, The Sun Bus comes to you with some of the finest board-certified dermatologists in New Mexico. It is the brainchild of Karen Nern, MD, Colorado Melanoma Foundation board member and Market Medical Director for Epiphany Dermatology in the state of Colorado.

According to the American Cancer Society, of those screened, more than 600 New Mexicans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2021. Due to New Mexico’s location in the sun belt and its warm temperatures and sunshine throughout the year, getting an annual skin check is necessary to catch precancerous and cancerous lesions. If you are concerned about a spot on your skin and would like to visit The Sun Bus for a FREE screening, please check out our calendar of events to find a location and time that is most convenient for you.

To find out where the Sun Bus will be this fall and for more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, you can visit https://www.thesunbus.org/.