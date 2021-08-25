U.S. LPGA Championship & Olympic Golfer Lexi Thompson Endorses Aetrex Orthotics

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (“Aetrex”), the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort & wellness footwear, today announced its first athletic partnership with Lexi Thompson, an LPGA Championship and Tokyo 2020 Olympic athlete, one of the most-credentialed players at a young age. As a longtime customer, Thompson has been leveraging Aetrex Orthotics to enhance her performance during training and tournaments.

Thompson became the youngest golfer to ever qualify to play in the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12, turned professional at age 15 and won her first major championship at the age of 19. In the summer of 2018, Thompson made the decision to seek out orthotics that could help alleviate frequent foot pain she had been experiencing due to low arches. After exploring and testing options from various brands, she found Aetrex Orthotics were the best fit for her, providing the comfort, support, and alignment she needed to perform at her best.

“Before using Aetrex Orthotics, I was suffering through a lot of foot pain, especially after a long day of training or while playing four rounds at a tournament,” said Thompson. “Three years ago, I decided to test a few orthotics and found that Aetrex’s Compete Orthotics worked best for me because they helped compensate for the low arch of my feet. They instantly made my golf shoes more comfortable and supportive, which has helped optimize my power transfer on the field and my overall stability. I can now regularly walk over 35 miles a week, as is common during training or when playing in a multi-round tournament, with no pain at all. I even wear them in my regular day-to-day shoes!”

For 75 years, Aetrex has been dedicated to the advancement of foot health and comfort solutions and is today recognized as the World’s Number 1 Foot Orthotics System and approved by the American Podiatric Association for better foot health.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Lexi, a true golf champion who has an incredible background being one of the youngest LPGA golfers to win a Major,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO at Aetrex. “We’re excited to bring more awareness of our orthotics into the golfing arena. Lexi has been wearing our orthotics authentically for years to help improve her game, so we feel this partnership is a natural next step.”

Aetrex’s Compete product is the preferred choice of golfers throughout the world. Aetrex Orthotics are designed with their proprietary, strategically placed arch support and feature high-tech, lightweight, premium shock-absorbing materials, enhancing the user’s overall foot health. Designed to address various causes of foot pain, including plantar fasciitis, flat feet, ball of foot discomfort, and heel pain, Aetrex Orthotics provide biomechanical alignment, keeping the foot closer to the neutral position throughout the gait cycle. Proper alignment helps minimize overpronation and reduces stress on the plantar fascia, knees, hips and back.

For more information about Aetrex and Aetrex Orthotics, please visit www.aetrex.com.

About Aetrex

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. is widely recognized as the global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics, and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 40 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.