ZS Announces VERSO™ Field Insights in Veeva CRM MyInsights

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZS, a global professional services firm, has partnered with Veeva Systems to help field teams elevate the customer experience. Developed by ZS, the new integrated solution gives joint customers access to dynamic targeting and field suggestions from ZS VERSO Field Insights within Veeva CRM MyInsights.

Together, Veeva and ZS help life sciences field teams prioritize and plan customer engagements, uncover new targeting opportunities and orchestrate omnichannel interactions. The solution embeds ZS’s AI-enabled dynamic targeting and field suggestions directly in Veeva CRM workflows.

“We’re delighted that ZS is building upon our long-standing partnership to help shorten the distance between insight and action,” said Paul Shawah, executive vice president of commercial strategy, Veeva Systems. “By extending the analytics and data available to reps in their tailored Veeva CRM MyInsights dashboards, the seamless experience will provide our joint customers immediate value.”

Veeva CRM MyInsights delivers tailored insights via pre-built and custom visualizations, so reps can view important customer insights, start a call or update a status right from their dashboard. ZS is one of the first analytics providers to bring sophisticated dynamic targeting capabilities to clients through Veeva CRM MyInsights.

ZS clients have already begun to realize the benefits of dynamic targeting, including increased adoption of insights, identification of new prescribers and considerable time savings for the field team. “This is a noteworthy leap forward for innovation in customer engagement. Bringing VERSO Field Insights into Veeva CRM will not only allow our clients to uncover new targeting opportunities but also foster stronger adoption of AI-driven recommendations,” said Saby Mitra, principal, ZS.

