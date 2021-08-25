Cloudleaf and SPARQ360 Announce Supply Chain Management Solutions Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the continual growth of the Cloudleaf solution ecosystem, Cloudleaf Inc. and SPARQ360 are pleased to announce their industry partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to bring enhanced solutions that deliver end-to-end supply chain intelligence and visibility across the globe. SPARQ360 provides supply chain control tower (4PL / LLP) services to best support technology transformations and ongoing activities.

Together Cloudleaf and SPARQ360 are providing organizations with a complete supply chain control tower offering; people, processes, and technology in a whole solution and use case focused approach.

“SPARQ360 supports a host of supply chain and sustainability solutions globally. We use Cloudleaf’s technology and platform to help us understand the condition and location of key products,” says Morgan Anderson, Co-Founder of SPARQ360. “The Cloudleaf dashboard and technology platform complements our processes and enables great decision-making in the supply chain.”

“The challenges facing supply chains can be complex and varied. It requires trusted advisors to help navigate and provide additional points of view, validation points, or extra arms and legs to make transformation happen,” says Ken Carpenter, Head of Partnerships at Cloudleaf. “The combination of Cloudleaf’s technology solutions with SPARQ360 and their ability to pull together expertise, knowledge, and an ability to execute is critical to simplifying and solving these Industry 4.0 use cases.”

For more information, please go to www.cloudleaf.com and www.sparq360.com

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

About SPARQ360

SPARQ360 helps clients optimize their supply chains by using our extensive global network of supply chain experts, LEAN processes and supply chain optimization tools. Our solutions include 4PL control tower management, sustainability, value engineering, optimization of freight networks, supply chain and warehouse design, freight procurement, and freight audit & pay. A key differentiator in our solution is the way SPARQ360 utilizes the collective intelligence and expertise of the client organization. The deployment of the Value Circle™ guarantees the optimal combination of the client’s and SPARQ360’s expertise and knowledge.